Q36.5 Dottore Pro jersey review: A superbly comfortable lightweight summer jersey

The Dottore Pro is lightweight and stylish, with zero restrictions or excessive compression

published
A wearing a blue Q36.5 Dottore Pro jersey
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Dottore Pro jersey from Q36.5 is a super comfortable, high-quality jersey that features a lot of nicely thought-out details. It is very expensive. I don't think you'll be disappointed, but you can be comfortable for a lot less.

Pros

  • +

    Stylish design in a range of colours

  • +

    Very comfortable fit

  • +

    Lightweight and breathable

  • +

    Roomy, easy-to-access pockets

Cons

  • -

    Sleeve finishing doesn’t look as neat as everything else

Q36.5 Dottore Pro

Price: £180 / $240 / €180

Sizes: XS-XXXL 

Colours: 14 

Weight: 109 grams - S 

Material: 79% Polyester / 19% Elastane / 2% silver 

Since I could start riding in a regular cycling jersey here in the UK, I’ve pretty much been doing so exclusively in the Q36.5 Dottore Pro jersey.  

Design and aestheticsA good, solid design that is well thought out, the lack of shoulder seams evidence this. A range of colour options and a subtle overall look.8/10
Thermal managementDeals with heat very well thanks to the airy mesh design and material 9/10
Storage Three roomy, and well placed pockets that don't sag. I had them easily stuffed with gels and spares 9/10
Comfort and fitVery comfortable, no tight spots or niggles 9/10
Value This is an expensive jersey, it's benefits will shine on the longest days out, possibly not the very best value out there.7/10
Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 42/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

