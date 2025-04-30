Assos Tactica Shell Vest T5 review: A more relaxed gilet from the Assos gravel range that suits off or on-road riding

The Tactica shell vest has a cut that works on both gravel and road, and the insulated front panels add warmth and comfort.

A man wearing a black Assos Tactica gilet over a grey long sleeve shirt
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Assos Tactica vest is stylish, comfortable and warm. It's kept me feeling good on gravel and road rides when worn as a top layer or kept in a pocket to put on when needed. Another quality piece of kit from Assos.

Pros

  +

    Stylish Assos aesthetics

  +

    Packs down to easily fit into a pocket

  +

    Handy zippered pocket

  +

    Soft and comfortable insulated panels

Cons

  -

    The front panel material occasionally snags the zipper

A man wearing a black Assos Tactica gilet over a grey long sleeve shirt

Assos Tactica Shell Vest T5

Price: £160 / $200 / €180

Weight: 150 grams - M 

Sizes: 2XS - 3XL

Colours: Black / Bronze Ash 

Materials: Polyamide / Elastane / Polypropylene / Elastolefin 

Assos added to its Tactica gravel series earlier this spring. The Tactica series is a collection of cycling kit that falls into the Swiss company's Adventure collection. It comprises pieces that, as you might imagine, don’t have a pure performance road focus, something that has become a bigger part of the Assos offering in the last few years. 

A man wearing a black Assos Tactica gilet over a grey long sleeve shirt
The Tactica has a more relaxed fit than works well with looser kit if you want to wear it that way, here i'm wearing it with a technical riding t-shirt(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
A black Assos Tactica T5 vest on some paving slabs
The raised collar adds warmth and comfort (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
A man wearing a black Assos Tactica gilet over a grey long sleeve shirt
The single zippered side pocket is handy for all sorts(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Design and aesthetics A stylish design that's well thought out, the fit is well measure for off road, relaxed outfits as well as for tighter on road kit9/10
Thermal management Good, makes a difference when you need to keep the chill at bay or feel that little bit warmer8/10
PackabilityVery good, comfortably fits into nearly all jersey pockets 9/10
Comfort and fit Very soft and comfortable, front panels feel snug and inviting. Fit works well on and off road 8/10
Value Pricey, but this is Assos. Quality is assured and this piece should last years, it's also versatile and downright useful8/10
Total Row 5 - Cell 1 42/50 (84%)
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

