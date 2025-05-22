Maap Alt_Road Jersey review: A decent option for cooler rides and bikepacking, but not one for high summer

Cyclingnews Verdict
Very comfortable, with the possible exception of the lower hem. For cooler riding it's brilliant, but it's not going to be a jersey you reach for in full summer sunshine.
Pros
- +
Extremely soft and comfortable
- +
Looks great
- +
Looser fit is great for long days or even multi-day riding
Cons
- -
Random side panels make no sense
- -
Lower hem is rather severe
- -
Too hot for hot weather
Price: $215/£170
Sizes: XS-XXL
Colours: Cream, black, brown, yellow, sage green, olive green, grey, purple
Main fabric: 49% Polyamide, 4% Elastane, 47% Merino Wool
Now that summer is here (at the time of writing at least), I have been able to put my shoulder to the wheel of some warm-weather kit reviews, with the aim of making sure you pick one of the best cycling jerseys out there from the absolute myriad of options. To this end, we’re going to take a look at the Maap Alt_Road jersey, which I’ve been using over the spring. It is the second of Maap’s Alt-Road jerseys I’ve reviewed, having covered its 1/2 zip option back in 2022.
While I enjoyed that option, I wouldn’t necessarily have parted with my own cash for it. I am happy to report that the latest iteration is a slightly more refined offering. It’s not your traditional summerweight short-sleeve jersey, targeting the 'long days in the saddle’ crowd (as well as aesthetes who just like the vibes), but for spring riding where the temperature is cooler, and for those who prioritise comfort over aerodynamics, it’s a solid option.
Design and specifications
Aesthetically speaking, Maap generally does very well, and the Alt_Road Jersey isn’t going to upset that reputation in any way. Visually it’s a little different from many jerseys as the fit is relatively modern with long sleeves and a somewhat short torso, but a thicker main fabric and slightly looser fit that’s almost reminiscent of the likes of the Rapha Classic Jersey, but a smidge tighter.
From a construction point of view the main front and rear panels, as well as the sleeves, are made of ‘Natural Match’, which is a blend of polyester and merino wool. The outer face of the fabric feels like a slightly fluffy normal jersey material, but the inner face is lightly fleeced and incredibly soft. It’s nothing like a pure merino base layer, that some people find a little scratchy, and is instead just very cosy feeling.
The rear pockets are constructed from a rigid, ripstop fabric. It is purported to have some stretch, but in the context of cycling fabrics it’s basically unyielding. A slightly more stretchy ripstop fabric is then used down the sides, with a pair of very small mesh panels under the armpits (sensible) and just over the hip bones (confusing).
There is a zipped valuables pocket on the left side, which sits outboard of the main pockets - something that was a positive move for the latest iteration of the Maap Pro Air 3.0 Jersey too - while on the right side there’s a rubber tab, which I presume is to clip a light to, though I suspect it’s more an aesthetic affectation than anything actually functional.
The lower hem is one continuous, thick elastic band with the Maap wordmark attached in silicone. It’s firm, but it is very effective. At the neck, the collar gets a simple rollover hem, while the hem of the cuffs is bonded on the upper side and overlock stitched on the underside.
Performance
The things I liked about the ½ zip version also ring true here with the latest Maap Alt_Road Jersey. It is extremely comfortable. Part of that is down to the fit, and partially down to the materials.
The fit is relatively trim, but having come off the back of testing jerseys like the Castelli Aero Race 8S, it’s positively roomy, and so for those of you who are looking to avoid looking like you’re shrink-wrapped, it’s a great option in this regard. Also, while I opted for my standard jersey size, I think it would actually be perfectly fine to size up and wouldn’t look unusual.
The fleecy backing of the main material is a joy to wear. It’s so soft that I wish Maap (or anyone else really) could make some plain t-shirts out of it. Combined with sleeve cuffs free of any grippers and plenty of room around the shoulders and neck and you get something that’s absolutely ace to wear for many hours.
The only slight fly in the ointment here is the quite severe lower hem. The elastic is thick and really quite firm. It’s not something that ever caused discomfort, but there’s a sharp difference in tightness between the main fabric and the hem itself, more than I’ve experienced on most other jerseys. It does mean the hem is less likely to ride up, but if you don’t want any excess constriction around your stomach, then maybe look elsewhere.
While the fabric itself is beautifully soft and comfortable, the thermal properties are somewhat confusing. The jersey is short-sleeved, but the fluffy backing means it’s warmer than most short-sleeved options in my wardrobe. On cooler days, it can be excellent, but the conditions where it stands out are when you need to pair it with arm warmers, which begs the question, why not just make it long-sleeved? Likewise, for hard efforts, it’s simply too warm.
Putting my bikepacking hat on for a second it does mean it has some added versatility, and when paired with arm warmers and a gilet can stand you in good stead for early, chilly starts through into warmer midday conditions and then back again, but it’s a little too warm to really be a regular option outside of spring, especially on still days or those with plenty of climbing to be done.
There are things that could be done to really make it a far more useful garment for ‘the road less travelled’, for want of a better phrase. The pockets are decent and secure, but lack the stretch to expand and take all the associated gubbins of long, unsupported days out. More pockets would be handy, even if just a chest pocket, to really hit the brief. Likewise, the ripstop side panels, I fear, are purely an aesthetic touch. They are hardly in high wear areas, even when not riding, and they take up space that could otherwise have been given over to the mesh fabric that exists under the armpits and, madly, over the hips.
Mesh side panels would improve breathability greatly, making the whole jersey more usable over a greater temperature range, and it would also make the pattern less complicated and (in an ideal world) make the jersey cheaper too.
Ultimately, from a performance standpoint, it’s a solid B-grade. It’s good, but I fear the aesthetics wing of the design team had the reins rather than anyone with a more practical outlook.
Value
At the time of writing the Maap Alt_Road Jersey is on sale, with prices in some colours as low as £60/$80, and at this price I think it represents pretty great value. At the full RRP of $215/£170 I think it’s a harder sell for a garment that isn’t actually that versatile. If you like it for the way it looks then it's grand, you probably won’t have a bad time, but I think there are better places to spend your money if you’re actually seeking out alt_roads.
If you want a short sleeve, bikepacking-oriented jersey then, in the UK at least, the Albion Traverse jersey is cheaper (£145), with far better pockets, and better thermal management thanks to full mesh sides and underarms. In the US the price of this jersey jumps to $225, which is a steep markup and that’s without considering shipping costs, but for actual adventure riding it’s a far better offering.
Verdict
I am somewhat torn on the Maap Alt_Road Jersey. I love the way it looks, and the way it feels, even in spite of quite a severe lower hem, but while it is supremely comfortable for all-day riding, the range of temperatures in which it is useful is relatively narrow, and as such it’s just not that useful a piece in my wardrobe.
If you are riding somewhere in spring conditions and can bolster it when needed with arm warmers and a gilet it would make an excellent bikepacking jersey, despite not having any additional storage, but for high summer it's too warm, and for cooler spring and autumn riding you’ll probably want a thicker long sleeve anyway.
Ultimately it’s probably a jersey to buy because you like the way it looks rather than how it performs.
|Attributes
|Notes
|Rating
|Design and aesthetics
|Visually extremely pleasing, though adding random ripstop panels doesn't add much besides colour contrast.
|8/10
|Thermal management
|When it's cooler it's brilliant, but in general it's a little too hot for a short sleeve jersey
|7/10
|Storage
|The pockets are roomy and secure, but using a ripstop fabric does mean that they are unable to balloon effectively to accommodate heavy loads.
|7/10
|Comfort and fit
|The comfort is brilliant, and the fit is spot on for long days out. Only really let down by the lower hem, which is too tight.
|8/10
|Value
|At full price it's perhaps a little expensive for what it brings to the table.
|7/10
|Overall rating
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|74%
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
