Maap Alt_Road Jersey review: A decent option for cooler rides and bikepacking, but not one for high summer

Warm and very comfortable, but there are a lot of style over substance features that add little value

Maap Alt_Road Jersey
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Very comfortable, with the possible exception of the lower hem. For cooler riding it's brilliant, but it's not going to be a jersey you reach for in full summer sunshine.

Pros

  • +

    Extremely soft and comfortable

  • +

    Looks great

  • +

    Looser fit is great for long days or even multi-day riding

Cons

  • -

    Random side panels make no sense

  • -

    Lower hem is rather severe

  • -

    Too hot for hot weather

Maap Alt_Road Jersey

Maap Alt_Road Jersey

Price: $215/£170

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: Cream, black, brown, yellow, sage green, olive green, grey, purple

Main fabric: 49% Polyamide, 4% Elastane, 47% Merino Wool

Now that summer is here (at the time of writing at least), I have been able to put my shoulder to the wheel of some warm-weather kit reviews, with the aim of making sure you pick one of the best cycling jerseys out there from the absolute myriad of options. To this end, we’re going to take a look at the Maap Alt_Road jersey, which I’ve been using over the spring. It is the second of Maap’s Alt-Road jerseys I’ve reviewed, having covered its 1/2 zip option back in 2022.

Maap Alt_Road Jersey
The fit isn't full aero, and there's room to move without any restriction.(Image credit: Will Jones)
Maap Alt_Road Jersey
These Cordura side panels add nothing in terms of function, and likely actually make it less breathable. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Maap Alt_Road Jersey
If this side was just mesh it would have been a better jersey. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Visually extremely pleasing, though adding random ripstop panels doesn't add much besides colour contrast. 8/10
Thermal management When it's cooler it's brilliant, but in general it's a little too hot for a short sleeve jersey7/10
StorageThe pockets are roomy and secure, but using a ripstop fabric does mean that they are unable to balloon effectively to accommodate heavy loads. 7/10
Comfort and fitThe comfort is brilliant, and the fit is spot on for long days out. Only really let down by the lower hem, which is too tight. 8/10
ValueAt full price it's perhaps a little expensive for what it brings to the table. 7/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 74%
Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

