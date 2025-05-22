Maap Alt_Road Jersey review: A decent option for cooler rides and bikepacking, but not one for high summer

Very comfortable, with the possible exception of the lower hem. For cooler riding it's brilliant, but it's not going to be a jersey you reach for in full summer sunshine.

Now that summer is here (at the time of writing at least), I have been able to put my shoulder to the wheel of some warm-weather kit reviews, with the aim of making sure you pick one of the best cycling jerseys out there from the absolute myriad of options. To this end, we’re going to take a look at the Maap Alt_Road jersey, which I’ve been using over the spring. It is the second of Maap’s Alt-Road jerseys I’ve reviewed, having covered its 1/2 zip option back in 2022.

While I enjoyed that option, I wouldn’t necessarily have parted with my own cash for it. I am happy to report that the latest iteration is a slightly more refined offering. It’s not your traditional summerweight short-sleeve jersey, targeting the 'long days in the saddle’ crowd (as well as aesthetes who just like the vibes), but for spring riding where the temperature is cooler, and for those who prioritise comfort over aerodynamics, it’s a solid option.

Image 1 of 4 The fit isn't full aero, and there's room to move without any restriction. (Image credit: Will Jones) The sleeves are relatively long, but not as long as some super modern fits. (Image credit: Will Jones) Block colours are the name of the game, but some colour options are monochromatic. (Image credit: Will Jones) The pocket arrangement is a standard 3, plus a zipped valuables. I'd have liked some more storage for a jersey aimed at 'alt roads'. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Design and specifications

Aesthetically speaking, Maap generally does very well, and the Alt_Road Jersey isn’t going to upset that reputation in any way. Visually it’s a little different from many jerseys as the fit is relatively modern with long sleeves and a somewhat short torso, but a thicker main fabric and slightly looser fit that’s almost reminiscent of the likes of the Rapha Classic Jersey, but a smidge tighter.

From a construction point of view the main front and rear panels, as well as the sleeves, are made of ‘Natural Match’, which is a blend of polyester and merino wool. The outer face of the fabric feels like a slightly fluffy normal jersey material, but the inner face is lightly fleeced and incredibly soft. It’s nothing like a pure merino base layer, that some people find a little scratchy, and is instead just very cosy feeling.

The rear pockets are constructed from a rigid, ripstop fabric. It is purported to have some stretch, but in the context of cycling fabrics it’s basically unyielding. A slightly more stretchy ripstop fabric is then used down the sides, with a pair of very small mesh panels under the armpits (sensible) and just over the hip bones (confusing).

There is a zipped valuables pocket on the left side, which sits outboard of the main pockets - something that was a positive move for the latest iteration of the Maap Pro Air 3.0 Jersey too - while on the right side there’s a rubber tab, which I presume is to clip a light to, though I suspect it’s more an aesthetic affectation than anything actually functional.

The lower hem is one continuous, thick elastic band with the Maap wordmark attached in silicone. It’s firm, but it is very effective. At the neck, the collar gets a simple rollover hem, while the hem of the cuffs is bonded on the upper side and overlock stitched on the underside.

Image 1 of 5 These Cordura side panels add nothing in terms of function, and likely actually make it less breathable. (Image credit: Will Jones) The valuables pocket is decent, and outboard of the main pockets so your keys won't stab you. (Image credit: Will Jones) The long tab on the zip makes life easy for quick temperature regulation on the fly. (Image credit: Will Jones) The cuffs don't have a gripper, but the looser fit means you won't mind so much if they ride up a little. (Image credit: Will Jones) The collar is also relatively loose, but sits perfectly at the base of the neck. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Performance

The things I liked about the ½ zip version also ring true here with the latest Maap Alt_Road Jersey. It is extremely comfortable. Part of that is down to the fit, and partially down to the materials.

The fit is relatively trim, but having come off the back of testing jerseys like the Castelli Aero Race 8S, it’s positively roomy, and so for those of you who are looking to avoid looking like you’re shrink-wrapped, it’s a great option in this regard. Also, while I opted for my standard jersey size, I think it would actually be perfectly fine to size up and wouldn’t look unusual.

The fleecy backing of the main material is a joy to wear. It’s so soft that I wish Maap (or anyone else really) could make some plain t-shirts out of it. Combined with sleeve cuffs free of any grippers and plenty of room around the shoulders and neck and you get something that’s absolutely ace to wear for many hours.

The only slight fly in the ointment here is the quite severe lower hem. The elastic is thick and really quite firm. It’s not something that ever caused discomfort, but there’s a sharp difference in tightness between the main fabric and the hem itself, more than I’ve experienced on most other jerseys. It does mean the hem is less likely to ride up, but if you don’t want any excess constriction around your stomach, then maybe look elsewhere.

While the fabric itself is beautifully soft and comfortable, the thermal properties are somewhat confusing. The jersey is short-sleeved, but the fluffy backing means it’s warmer than most short-sleeved options in my wardrobe. On cooler days, it can be excellent, but the conditions where it stands out are when you need to pair it with arm warmers, which begs the question, why not just make it long-sleeved? Likewise, for hard efforts, it’s simply too warm.

Putting my bikepacking hat on for a second it does mean it has some added versatility, and when paired with arm warmers and a gilet can stand you in good stead for early, chilly starts through into warmer midday conditions and then back again, but it’s a little too warm to really be a regular option outside of spring, especially on still days or those with plenty of climbing to be done.

There are things that could be done to really make it a far more useful garment for ‘the road less travelled’, for want of a better phrase. The pockets are decent and secure, but lack the stretch to expand and take all the associated gubbins of long, unsupported days out. More pockets would be handy, even if just a chest pocket, to really hit the brief. Likewise, the ripstop side panels, I fear, are purely an aesthetic touch. They are hardly in high wear areas, even when not riding, and they take up space that could otherwise have been given over to the mesh fabric that exists under the armpits and, madly, over the hips.

Mesh side panels would improve breathability greatly, making the whole jersey more usable over a greater temperature range, and it would also make the pattern less complicated and (in an ideal world) make the jersey cheaper too.

Ultimately, from a performance standpoint, it’s a solid B-grade. It’s good, but I fear the aesthetics wing of the design team had the reins rather than anyone with a more practical outlook.

Image 1 of 5 If this side was just mesh it would have been a better jersey. (Image credit: Will Jones) The inside fabric is a beautifully soft light fleece. Great for cooler rides, but not so great for warm weather. (Image credit: Will Jones) The lower hem is my only gripe with the comfort. It's just a bit too severe. (Image credit: Will Jones) I appreciate the need for aesthetics, but this giant care logo isn't going to breathe terribly well. (Image credit: Will Jones) While you can clip a light here if you wish, I think it's more style than function. (Image credit: Will Jones)

Value

At the time of writing the Maap Alt_Road Jersey is on sale, with prices in some colours as low as £60/$80, and at this price I think it represents pretty great value. At the full RRP of $215/£170 I think it’s a harder sell for a garment that isn’t actually that versatile. If you like it for the way it looks then it's grand, you probably won’t have a bad time, but I think there are better places to spend your money if you’re actually seeking out alt_roads.

If you want a short sleeve, bikepacking-oriented jersey then, in the UK at least, the Albion Traverse jersey is cheaper (£145), with far better pockets, and better thermal management thanks to full mesh sides and underarms. In the US the price of this jersey jumps to $225, which is a steep markup and that’s without considering shipping costs, but for actual adventure riding it’s a far better offering.

Verdict

I am somewhat torn on the Maap Alt_Road Jersey. I love the way it looks, and the way it feels, even in spite of quite a severe lower hem, but while it is supremely comfortable for all-day riding, the range of temperatures in which it is useful is relatively narrow, and as such it’s just not that useful a piece in my wardrobe.

If you are riding somewhere in spring conditions and can bolster it when needed with arm warmers and a gilet it would make an excellent bikepacking jersey, despite not having any additional storage, but for high summer it's too warm, and for cooler spring and autumn riding you’ll probably want a thicker long sleeve anyway.

Ultimately it’s probably a jersey to buy because you like the way it looks rather than how it performs.