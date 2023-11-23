I test bikes for a living and my entire post-ride routine is on sale for Black Friday

My job is to test bikes and gear, so I am out on the bike A LOT, and I am also a creature of habit. When I was an elastic 21-year-old I could happily bomb around the Yorkshire Dales for 150km, come home, eat a sharing bag of Chilli Heatwave Doritos with a block of cheddar melted onto the in the microwave, and then sit on the sofa with a beer or three for the next few hours with no real repercussions.

Now I'm 32 I need to stretch immediately, eat right and self-massage in order to not feel like my bones have turned to glass and my muscles to concrete.

All the things listed below form a part of my routine. Nothing in this list is crazy expensive, especially not in the context of the wider cycling world, so for a little outlay and a bit of motivation you can really get into the swing of things. Maintenance is always better than repair, even for bodies.

Step 1 - Hot Shower



45% off Original Source Mint Shower Gel

UK: £18.00 £9.99 at Amazon

USA: $15.99 $9.39 at Amazon Step one is always a nice hot shower, and while I've occasionally drifted to lime, lemon, or even a decadent coconut shower gel in the past, I always come back to the cool menthol kiss of mint. Don't sit around in your manky bib shorts; get clean, feel fresh, get re-energised. The larger bottle is on sale in the UK, along with plenty of other flavours, while the smaller one is on offer in the States.

Step 2 - Comfy clothes



50% off Altura Grid Softshell Pants

UK: £90 £45 at Altura

USA: UK only I'm afraid I've had these 'softshell pants' for a good few months now on test. Don't be put off by the name, they're basically sweatpants, rather than softshell trousers. They're super comfy (as are all sweatpants to be honest), but where they shine is in the cut and the material. They are cut for cycling, so if I need to pop to the shops they are close enough at the ankle to not get mangled in my chainring, and the hexagonal waffle inner material is much more breathable than standard fleece. The women's version is also available in a full range of sizes, also on sale. The cut is also handy when it comes to step 3; where baggier sweatpants interfere with rolling and massage, these are close cut enough to not be a hindrance.

Step 3.1 - Stretch



15% off a super basic yoga mat

UK: £14.99 £12.74 at Amazon

USA: $14.99 $12.74 at Amazon I don't do yoga; I fall over and get cross too easily. However, stretching on a hard floor is pretty nasty, especially when it comes to anything where your weight is on your knees. I've never used anything more than the cheapest yoga mats I could find on Amazon, and unless you're also planning on doing regular sun salutations I'd suggest it would be fine for a post-ride stretch for you too.

Step 3.2 - Roll



43% off a Massage Stick

UK: £13.99 £12.99 at Amazon

USA: $15.99 $9.15 at Amazon Trust me, if you haven't made the switch from a foam roller to a massage stick then you're missing out. It's significantly easier to target pressure where you need it, and a lot easier too as you don't have to support your body weight in order to achieve the required pressure. Plus, it's a lot more portable too. Sadly the UK only gets a tiny discount, but even at full price, it's something you'll use again and again and again and pay dividends in the long run.

Step 3.3 - Massage Gun



£80 off Pulsio Air

UK: £149.00 £69.99 at Pulsio

USA: UK only I'm afraid I'm not too sure about the science of massage guns, to be honest, but I can report that they certainly feel good for me and I've made them a part of my stretch and massage routine. My girlfriend bought me a Pulsio Air and it's just a super handy thing to have, mostly for when you can't be arsed to do a proper stretching session. It's super powerful, the battery seems to last forever, it's quiet (important when you're doing it in a shared house in your bedroom), portable, and comes with four different heads to help target different spots. In the US there is 25% off the Theragun Mini on Amazon. It seems to be the closest option to what I've experienced, so shoot for that if you want to join the massage gun party. It is a little more expensive though.

Step 4 - Protein



55% off Soy Protein Isolate

UK: £13.99 £6.24 at MyProtein

USA: $38.99 $31.99 at MyProtein Most people view protein powder as something for gym-goers looking to bulk up. I use it to just make sure I'm recovering properly and getting some calories in fast in an easy form. I'm not hugely fussed about what kind of powder it is, but Vanilla in any form from MyProtein seems to be the least offensive option. There's plenty on offer both in the UK and USA, so pick your poison and make sure you're not under fueling.

Step 5 - Blend



33% off NutriBullet 600 (UK) / 40% of Magic Bullet (USA)

UK: £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

USA: $49.99 $29.95 at Amazon Sure, the infomercials tell you that you can use these high-powered mini blenders to make all sorts of sauces, smoothies, nut butter and the like... mine gets used for one thing and one thing only: Post-ride protein shakes. In goes a scoop of protein powder, a big glug of oat milk, a few frozen berries, and a bit of peanut butter. Bosh. Unlike a normal blender, they don't take up a huge amount of counter space, so you can leave them out meaning you're more likely to actually use it.

