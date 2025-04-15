Why are pro cyclists hitting the gym?

Strength training is becoming more popular in the peloton for good reason

Silvia Persico credited her gym routine as the reason for her explosive sprint in hilly and challenging road races
Strength training is widely associated with helping reduce injuries, building strength and an overall healthy life, but given the intricacies and demands of cycling, it’s not always straightforward.

Silvia Persico credited her gym routine for her explosive sprint finish at stage 3 at the UAE Tour earlier this year, while Tadej Pogačar’s coach said he would ramp up the rider’s strength training for this year.

