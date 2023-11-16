Hurry: My favourite ever cycling glasses are on sale and going fast!

I've tested well over 40 pairs of cycling glasses in the last few years. Many of them have been excellent at a particular price point and rightfully ended up in my guide to the best cycling glasses. Plenty didn't make the cut. One pair though consistently stands out to me as the best of the bunch, and that's the Oakley Encoder, specifically with the Prizm Road lens if you want to get picky.

They're not the lightest or the largest, but they are extremely comfortable, stay on your face better than any other frameless pair on the market, and have the best lenses out there. If I'm not actively testing another pair out these are what I reach for.

They're also already showing as 'low stock' on Wiggle, so this isn't one to wait around on to see if the price drops more on the Black Friday weekend, I reckon they'll be gone by then; three other Encoder models are already out of stock. And sadly this seems to be a UK-only discount for now.

My favourite cycling glasses, sadly only discounted in the UK for now. They hit the perfect sweet spot of coverage, security, contrast, and sun transmission. The Prizm Road lenses are the best on the market, and these are what I reach for when I'm not actively testing other pairs. Bigger discounts are available on other lens options, but this is the one you really want to go for!

Key to their security is the ridge on the upper brow of the lens. It helps it resist splaying out and keeps the grippy arms firmly on your temples even in the wet. They also play well with most helmets in my experience, thanks to some tactically positioned rubber near the hinges on the arms.

The real party piece is the Prizm Road lens though. It's miraculous in how it balances enhanced contrast and light transmission; you genuinely can use them in the brightest sun to twilight. I've worn them through the city at night too, and while it's not ideal, I didn't plough into the back of anything.

If the Prizm Road lens isn't for you - for aesthetic reasons, you may want a lens to match your kit, or for financial reasons, you may want to go for a more discounted option - there are a few other options also discounted at the moment. I'd urge you to go Prizm Road if you can though; the other lens options have their merits (I've tested the lot of them), but there's a clear winner in my book. In any case, I've outlined the variations below that are also knocked down.

Other Encoder Deals

For ease, here's the whole Encoder range that's on offer at the moment.



🕶 50% off with Prizm Black lens

The least versatile lens in my book, but the highest discount. If you're into all-black everything though then these are the pair for you. The contrast is still decent, but a little more muted.



😎45% off with 24k Strike lens

A highly mirrored gold lens that transmits the least light, in this case, vented to make it the 'strike' lens. Perfect for extremely bright sun in hot conditions, but less good in low light.

👀35% off with Prizm Road Strike lens

Personally, I prefer the non-vented lens, but if you're a sweaty rider, or you're riding in humid conditions a lot then the extra holes will come in handy. Plus it's an even bigger discount.

35% off with Prizm Sapphire lens

White arms, blue lenses. It's a vibe. Again, not as brilliant in low light in my experience, but still an excellent set of shades.

