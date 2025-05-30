Recommended reading

Madison Crypto Air Review: great performance at a fraction of the price of others

With competitors nearly eight times the price, the Crypto Air perform well by comparison, making them exceptional value

Cyclingnews Verdict

Featuring both a hard case and soft case, plus replacement lenses for a very small fee, the Madison Crypto Air are impressively good value. Add to that, the performance is strong enough that for most conditions, you are not left wanting for superior lens performance.

Pros

    Incredibly good value

    Comes with both a hard and a soft case

    Adjustable arms and nosepiece

    Half frame results in a brilliant field of view

    RX insert compatible for prescription lens users

Cons

    Change of visible colour through the lens depending on orientation of head

    Some lens glare when in direct sunlight such as early or late in the day

Madison Crypto Air

Price: £39.99

Weight: 29g

Spare Lens: Not in this specification

Case: Yes, hard and soft case

Lens options: Clear, Bronze Mirror, Green Mirror, Blue Mirror, Amber, Fire Mirror, Photochromic

Colours: Mango, Navy, Crystal Smoke, Gloss Black, Matte black

The Madison Crypto Air are the latest in Madison’s line of performance cycling eyewear at a very competitive price point against most of the competition. Dropping the lower frame from the standard Crypto model reduces the weight while also increasing the field of vision with no lower or side frame to get in the way. It looks very similar in style to the Oakley Sutro Lite in my opinion, a pair that sits safely within our guide to the best cycling glasses.

The hard case is sturdy and decent quality
I'm personally a fan of the way they look
The glasses also stash securely into helmet vents
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics These are reminiscent of the Oakley Sutro Lite glasses, but don’t have quite the same refined finish or colour options. That’s to be expected for a quarter of the price, but nonetheless they look good on the face.8/10
Field of visionThis is an area where the Crypto Air do very well. Using a half frame means there are no obstructions to peripheral vision or below the glasses. But cylindrical lens does mean daylight is visible when looking down. 9/10
Lens performance For the most part the lenses are great. They don’t feature hydrophobic treatments, but are scratch resistant. Some colour change based on lens angle is odd, while lens glare in direct sunlight can be a pain in rising or setting sun riding times.7/10
Comfort and retention Having arms that are slightly hooked gives more security than straight arms, while a rubberised coating means they don’t move on your face. Adjustability on the nose piece and arms also means the fit can be truly tailored, making these incredibly comfortable and secure. 10/10
ValueAt this price these are flawless when it comes to value. Yes there are other glasses that perform better in some areas, but nowhere close enough to justify a price sometimes £200 more expensive.10/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 88%
Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

