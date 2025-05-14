Recommended reading

Mathieu van der Poel sets date for first mountain bike World Cup in four years

Dutchman back in action later this month at Nové Město as Alpecin-Deceuninck also confirm schedules for Puck Pieterse and Sam Gaze

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel competes in the Mens Elite Cross Country mountain biking test event at Elancourt Hill in Elancourt west of Paris on September 24 2023 Photo by Thomas SAMSON AFP Photo by THOMAS SAMSONAFP via Getty Images
Mathieu van der Poel was last in action on the mountain bike at the 2023 Paris Olympics test event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel is set to return to racing at the end of May as he switches to the mountain bike for a round of the UCI World Cup in Nové Město.

The Dutchman, who hasn't raced since concluding his spring Classics campaign with his third Paris-Roubaix victory on April 13, will be back in action for Alpecin-Deceuninck on the weekend of May 23-25 as he makes a return to cross-country mountain biking.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

