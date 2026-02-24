Will Mathieu van der Poel race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend? The latest information on the Dutchman's 2026 Classics debut

Mathieu van der Poel in action on the cobbles at the E3 Saxo Classic last spring

Spring Classics season is almost upon us, with Belgium's Opening Weekend of racing kicking off a month on the cobbles leading into the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

This weekend, the men's peloton will tackle Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, while the women will race Omloop and the Omloop van het Hageland.

A host of top riders will be taking part, including Demi Vollering, Tom Pidcock, Lorena Wiebes, Jasper Philipsen, Lotte Kopecky, and Wout van Aert. But questions remain over one rider – Mathieu van der Poel.

The Dutchman, reigning Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix champion, hasn't yet got his 2026 campaign underway after concluding his cyclo-cross season with a record-breaking eighth world title on home ground in Hulst.

In recent years, Van der Poel has put off his road debut until March, with his first outing coming at Milan-San Remo (twice), Strade Bianche, and the Ename Samyn Classic. Could he make his earliest start since 2021 and race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, February 28?

There have been no real updates from Van der Poel or his Alpecin-Premier Tech team since his comments in mid-January.

Back then, following his 'cross World Cup victory in Benidorm, he simply said, "It's at the back of my mind, but I haven't decided on it myself yet." Not too enlightening, then, and over a month removed from today's date.

Van der Poel has been in Spain during the last week, training on the Costa Blanca with his long-time training partner Freddy Ovett, as well as several Alpecin teammates and Ineos Grenadiers rider Axel Laurance.

Recent rides, according to Ovett's Strava, have included a 157.6km ride on Monday and at least five further rides last week, totalling 600km and 7,520m of climbing.

Is this all building up to an Omloop Het Nieuwsblad debut on Saturday? Any confirmation might come as late as Friday in a last-minute announcement.

Earlier this month, Alpecin-Premier Tech team manager Christoph Roodhooft told WielerRevue that he's hoping his star will head to Opening Weekend this year, though doing so would depend on his return to training going well.

"We already talked about the road. Last year, he was very clear that he didn't want to participate in Opening Weekend," he said.

"I thought that was a shame, because Opening Weekend is important for a Belgian team. A few days later, he won Le Samyn with a clear lead, but he was also very good in the weekend of Omloop and Kuurne.

"I think it would be good if he participates, but the first requirement is that the restart goes smoothly. After the World Cup, he will take a week off and go skiing. We'll let him do that to keep his balance."