Will Mathieu van der Poel race Omloop Het Nieuwsblad this weekend? The latest information on the Dutchman's 2026 Classics debut

Paris-Roubaix champion currently training in Spain as speculation mounts ahead of Opening Weekend

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 28: Race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck competes passing through the Oude Kwaremont cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic - Harelbeke 2025 a 208.8km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke / #UCIWT / on March 28, 2025 in Harelbeke, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel in action on the cobbles at the E3 Saxo Classic last spring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring Classics season is almost upon us, with Belgium's Opening Weekend of racing kicking off a month on the cobbles leading into the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

This weekend, the men's peloton will tackle Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, while the women will race Omloop and the Omloop van het Hageland.

A host of top riders will be taking part, including Demi Vollering, Tom Pidcock, Lorena Wiebes, Jasper Philipsen, Lotte Kopecky, and Wout van Aert. But questions remain over one rider – Mathieu van der Poel.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

