'Spring campaign locked in' – Mathieu van der Poel confirms Omloop Het Nieuwsblad debut and full Classics programme

'After a few solid weeks on the bike, he feels race-ready' say Alpecin-Premier Tech

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 28: Race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck competes passing through the Oude Kwaremont cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic - Harelbeke 2025 a 208.8km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke / #UCIWT / on March 28, 2025 in Harelbeke, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mathieu van der Poel in action on the cobbles at the E3 Saxo Classic last spring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel will ride Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, marking his 2026 season debut and his debut appearance at the opening cobbled Classic.

The Dutchman and his Alpecin-Premier Tech team had previously hinted at racing Omloop. However, they hadn't confirmed a decision about his 2026 starting point until the announcement came in a post to Instagram on Wednesday morning.

He and Philipsen will face off against Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Intermarché), and Biniam Girmay (NSN Pro Cycling) among a packed field of contenders for the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad title.

Alpecin-Premier Tech haven't won the race before. Norwegian racer Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) will be defending his title after outsprinting Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) last year.

