Mathieu van der Poel already back on indoor trainer following wrist fracture

By published

Dutchman posts Instagram video training two days after mountain bike crash in Nové Mesto

ROUBAIX FRANCE APRIL 13 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes in the breakaway during the 122nd Paris Roubaix 2025 a 2592km one day race from Compiegne to Roubaix UCIWT on April 13 2025 in Roubaix France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Mathieu van der Poel fractured his wrist in a mountain bike crash on Sunday, but he's already back on the indoor trainer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has already returned to training after fracturing his wrist during Sunday's round of the UCI XCO World Cup in Nové Mesto at the weekend.

The Dutchman fell twice during the race before abandoning on the third lap in what was his first mountain bike outing since 2023.

