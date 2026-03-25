'He definitely feels it' – Mathieu van der Poel tackles E3 recon with new handlebars after Milan-San Remo hand injury

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Dutchman will still lead the team at E3 Saxo Classic, according to teammate

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(Image credit: Instagram / Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Mathieu van der Poel appears to be on course to defend his E3 Saxo Classic title on Wednesday, despite not yet fully recovering from the hand injury he sustained at Milan-San Remo last weekend.

The Dutchman was involved in the crash ahead of the Cipressa at Saturday's race and was dropped by Tadej Pogačar on the Poggio, later revealing he could barely hold his handlebars as he revealed his bloodied and cut left hand.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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