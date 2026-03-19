Big surprise as Mads Pedersen set for return at Milan-San Remo after breaking multiple wrist and collarbone earlier in season

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'It's a good starting point ahead of the Belgian Classics' says Dane after wrist fracture healed faster than expected

TORREBLANCA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek competes during the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Segorbe to Torreblanca on February 04, 2026 in Torreblanca, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek made a surprising and welcome announcement that Mads Pedersen, who broke his wrist in his first race day of 2026, will come back from the injury in Milan-San Remo this weekend. The decision comes just three days after the team all but ruled out his presence in the Monument.

The team will be relieved to have the Classics star on the line after Jonathan Milan was forced to withdraw due to illness. Pedersen has competed in Milan-San Remo four times, finishing in the top 10 each time.

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"We took a carefully managed approach, introducing gentle wrist loading early — beginning on the rollers in Mallorca, then progressing to a gravel bike with adapted handlebars – always within strict parameters to ensure there was no risk to the fracture site.

"After a few hard trainings this week, we believe that it is a good decision to race again, pin the numbers on, and get comfortable in a race again. Of course, the doctors and my coach also had a say in how and when I could make it back. Dr. Jens did a lot of examinations with me and my hand and he is 100 percent confident that I am able to race again already — so it's pretty nice to be back already. It's really nice to be able to be at this point and start here in Italy. It's a good starting point ahead of the Belgian Classics too."

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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