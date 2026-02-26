'That's unreal' – Mads Pedersen's pace of recovery leaves teammates in 'absolute shock' as Dane hits the road in Mallorca training camp

Pedersen hits another milestone three weeks on from fracturing his collarbone and wrist

SEGORBE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Segorbe to Torreblanca on February 04, 2026 in Segorbe, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen is on the road to recovery after fracturing his collarbone and wrist at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen has made a major step forward in his recovery from the collarbone and wrist fracture sustained in a crash at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, joining his Lidl-Trek teammates at a training camp in Mallorca.

The Dane can be seen in footage from the team's camp posted to Instagram by teammate Mathias Norsgaard. It's the first time he's been spotted outside on the bike since his crash three weeks ago.

Now he's at training camp alongside teammates Søren Kragh Andersen, Mathias Norsgaard and Mathias Vacek, and his brother Martin, who races for Lidl-Trek Future Racing. His father, Claus, is also at the camp along with several other members of the team staff.

"A couple of days ago, I see him in the evening, and he's standing there. He has to squeeze an orange – I don't know if it's part of his training or what – and I just see he's writhing in pain and it hurts so damn much. Of course it does. It's less than two weeks since he crashed, right?" said Norsgaard.

"Then I get closer and I can just see the world champion stripes. And I'm telling you – he isn't riding 300 watts, he's riding at a pace I have trouble keeping up with. And I just thought, 'That's fucking unreal.'"

