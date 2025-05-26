Recommended reading

Mathieu van der Poel fractures wrist as a result of double MTB crash

By published

Consequences for Critérium du Dauphiné participation and remainder of summer stay unclear

Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel has suffered a minor wrist fracture as a result of his double crash in the MTB World Series race in Nové Mesto, Alpecin-Deceuninck have said.

The Dutch champion has been diagnosed with what the team described as "A minor avulsion fracture of the scaphoid bone, indicative of ligament damage to the wrist."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.