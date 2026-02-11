'Enjoy the small steps forward' – Mads Pedersen back on the trainer days after suffering collarbone and wrist fractures

'Knowing him, Mads will be there, I think' says former teammate Stuyven of the Dane making a comeback for the spring Classics

SEGORBE, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek prior to the 77th Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Segorbe to Torreblanca on February 04, 2026 in Segorbe, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen fractured his collarbone and wrist in a crash at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen may have seen his chances of competing at this year's spring Classics take a blow after fracturing his collarbone and wrist last week, but the Dane is already back on his bike.

On Monday, Pedersen, who in full health would be among the favourites for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, posted an update to Instagram showing him already back on the indoor trainer.

It remains to be seen how Pedersen's recovery will go and whether he'll be able to take part in the spring Classics, but Lidl-Trek could turn to a host of support riders, including Toms Skujinš, Jonathan Milan, Mathias Vacek, and Jakob Söderqvist, should he not make the cobbled races of March and April.

"Normally, Mads would have gone on an altitude training camp until Paris-Nice, but now that's off. But if his recovery goes smoothly…

Mads Pedersen Instagram injury update February 2026

(Image credit: Mads Pedersen/Instagram)
