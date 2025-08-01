Ineos Grenadiers soigneur linked to doping case spent time working at Manchester United in 2024

David Rozman spent four weeks at the club whilst Dave Brailsford was working more closely on Ineos' football operations

LESZNO, POLAND - JULY 30: Detailed view of the Team INEOS Grenadiers bus prior to the 80th Tour de Pologne 2023, Stage 2 a 202.9km stage from Leszno to Karpacz 813m / #UCIWT / on July 30, 2023 in Karpacz, Poland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers soigneur David Rozman, who has recently been linked to the doctor at the centre of the Operation Aderlass doping case, spent a brief period working at Manchester United football club in 2024, according to reports in The Guardian and The Times.

At the beginning of the Tour de France, Rozman was linked to convicted doping doctor Mark Schmidt through texts from 2012 that were revealed in a 2020 court case surrounding Operation Aderlass.

