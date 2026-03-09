Ineos Grenadiers secure new title sponsor to rebuild super team status, deal worth €20 million annually

Five year agreement with Danish software brand and renewed support from TotalEnergies set to boost British team's budget and Tour de France ambitions

Ineos Grenadiers has secured a new €20 million title sponsorship that will help the organisation rebuild its status as one of the sports super teams.

A number of well informed sources confirmed the arrival of the new title sponsor which is expected to be presented, along with new branding and a new race kit, before the 2026 Tour de France.

Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport understand that the sponsor could be a major Danish software and IT services company, with a five-year deal worth a total of €100 million.

Dave Brailsford apparently wants a team budget of close to €50 million so Ineos can reach for a return to its former status and compete with the sports super teams such as UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Visma-Lease a Bike.

TotalEnergies became a major backer of the team before the 2025 Tour de France but were not officially a title sponsor due to their ongoing sponsorship of the TotalEnergies ProTeam in France. That deal ends this season and the Ineos management hope the French energy giant will extend its agreement, perhaps as a title-sponsor, equalling the €20 million of the new title sponsor. Technical sponsors would make up the rest of the €50 million annual team budget, with close to 80% spent on salaries.

TotalEnergies has become the official 'energy' partner of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes until 2028 and its arrival at Ineos sparked the signing of Kévin Vauquelin for 2026. Ineos also enticed Oscar Onley away from Picnic-PostNL after his breakthrough fourth place in the 2025 Tour de France, with Geraint Thomas becoming the new Director of Racing at the team after his retirement.

