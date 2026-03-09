Ineos Grenadiers secure new title sponsor to rebuild super team status, deal worth €20 million annually

Ineos Grenadiers has secured a new €20 million title sponsorship that will help the organisation rebuild its status as one of the sports super teams.

A number of well informed sources confirmed the arrival of the new title sponsor which is expected to be presented, along with new branding and a new race kit, before the 2026 Tour de France.

Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport understand that the sponsor could be a major Danish software and IT services company, with a five-year deal worth a total of €100 million.

Ineos Grenadiers have been contacted by Cyclingnews for comment, but have not yet replied.

A number of Danish IT brands are active across European markets and especially in Britain, offering digital infrastructure support and technology services to the state and private sector. The biggest have the revenue and profits to invest in major sport sponsorships and can perhaps benefit from the wide appeal of professional cycling in Denmark and across Europe. The 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart in Britain also offers a boost.

Ineos have been working with marketing company SportFive for the last 12 months to find a new sponsor in a tough global market.

EF Education-EasyPost and Visma-Lease a Bike are also looking for major title sponsors to boost their budgets but there are major brands like Red Bull, Lidl, Decathlon and French shipping giant CMA CGM that have recently invested in pro cycling sponsorship at other teams.

Dave Brailsford apparently wants a team budget of close to €50 million so Ineos can reach for a return to its former status and compete with the sports super teams such as UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and Visma-Lease a Bike.

The new title sponsor is expected to replace the Ineos Grenadiers SUV brand on the team jersey but Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company will remain as team owner with Brailsford as team manager, following his return to the sport.

Ineos have already reduced their investment in a number of sports but have a 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team and 27.7% stake in Manchester United, with control of football operations.

TotalEnergies became a major backer of the team before the 2025 Tour de France but were not officially a title sponsor due to their ongoing sponsorship of the TotalEnergies ProTeam in France. That deal ends this season and the Ineos management hope the French energy giant will extend its agreement, perhaps as a title-sponsor, equalling the €20 million of the new title sponsor. Technical sponsors would make up the rest of the €50 million annual team budget, with close to 80% spent on salaries.

TotalEnergies has become the official 'energy' partner of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes until 2028 and its arrival at Ineos sparked the signing of Kévin Vauquelin for 2026. Ineos also enticed Oscar Onley away from Picnic-PostNL after his breakthrough fourth place in the 2025 Tour de France, with Geraint Thomas becoming the new Director of Racing at the team after his retirement.

A new title sponsor for the next five years and more support from TotalEnergies could mean the British team is in a position to, once again, vie for overall victory at the Tour de France. They could potentially even try to compete with other super teams to sign new French revelation Paul Seixas, whose contract with Decathlon CMA CGM ends in 2027.

Seixas and his agent, according to Het Laatste Nieuws, have suspended contract talks with the French team, as they take stock of Seixas' rapidly growing earning potential and their contract options.