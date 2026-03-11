Reports name Danish IT brand Netcompany as new Ineos Grenadiers sponsor

British team hopes to secure a €50 million annual budget, sign new riders and so take on their rival super teams

Ineos Grenadiers&#039; riders compete during the 3rd stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, 23.5 km team time-trial between Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire and Pouilly-sur-Loire, on March 10, 2026. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP via Getty Images)
Ineos Grenadiers in the team time trial at Paris-Nice 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three days after Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport first revealed that Ineos Grenadiers had found a new title sponsor worth €100 million over five years, The Times and The Guardian named Danish IT brand Netcompany as the brand that will bankroll the British WorldTour team.

Netcompany is expected to replace the Ineos Grenadier SUV brand as a naming rights sponsor but Cyclingnews understands that Ineos will retain ownership of the team, with Dave Brailsford remaining as team manager and Geraint Thomas as Head of Racing.

Brailsford hopes to convince TotalEnergies to become the team's second naming rights sponsor alongside Netcompany for a similar €20 million in 2027, giving him a near €50 million annual budget and so the ability to compete with the biggest teams in the world such as UAE Team Emirates, Lidl-Trek and Decathlon-CMA CGM.

