Reports name Danish IT brand Netcompany as new Ineos Grenadiers sponsor

Three days after Cyclingnews and La Gazzetta dello Sport first revealed that Ineos Grenadiers had found a new title sponsor worth €100 million over five years, The Times and The Guardian named Danish IT brand Netcompany as the brand that will bankroll the British WorldTour team.

Netcompany is expected to replace the Ineos Grenadier SUV brand as a naming rights sponsor but Cyclingnews understands that Ineos will retain ownership of the team, with Dave Brailsford remaining as team manager and Geraint Thomas as Head of Racing.

The new sponsorship and branding are expected to be presented, along with new branding and a new race kit, before the 2026 Tour de France. Netcompany has dark green, white and black corporate colours and so the team's racing kit design could be radically changed.

Article continues below

Brailsford hopes to convince TotalEnergies to become the team's second naming rights sponsor alongside Netcompany for a similar €20 million in 2027, giving him a near €50 million annual budget and so the ability to compete with the biggest teams in the world such as UAE Team Emirates, Lidl-Trek and Decathlon-CMA CGM.

Ineos Grenadiers signed Oscar Onley, funding his buy-out from his contract at Picnic-PostNL, at the end of the year. A Netcompany-TotalEnergies team could perhaps try to sign French phenomenon Paul Seixas and convince him to end his current deal with Decathlon-CMA CGM a year early.

The likes of Jonas Vingegaard and Mads Pedersen could also become objectives for the new team as the new sponsorship bankrolls the reconstruction of the British squad.

Current sponsor Ineos has faced financial challenges in recent years, with owner Jim Ratcliffe's fortune falling. Ineos has cut back on its multi-sport sponsorship and ownership but kept the cycling team alive. They have a 33% stake in the Mercedes F1 team and 27.7% stake in Manchester United, with control of football operations.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's fair to say that Ineos don't want to spend more money," team manager John Allert said last year as the search for a new naming rights sponsor began.

"They very clearly do want us to be a super team and they know what it takes to be a super team. I'm not going to put a number on that, but it's a number that's greater than what we're currently spending.

"You don't need to be that clued-up to realise there's a reason why we're trying to bring other people on that journey with us. There's value to be created for other brands and we don't necessarily feel we have to, need to, or want to, go it alone."

Netcompany is one of Europe's leading IT service providers, with a 2025 turnover of around one billion Euro Netcompany and is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen.

The Danish company has offices across Europe and in the UK and recently won a major contract in Britain to carry out a digital update of operations at the London Heathrow airport. They have other contracts in the state and private sectors in Britain.

Ineos and Netcompany did not respond when contacted by Cyclingnews.