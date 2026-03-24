Italian racer provisionally suspended following Enobosarm positive at UAE Tour Women

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Linda Laporta returned positive test for SARM on first day of race

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 06: Linda Laporta of Italy and Team BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni attacks during the 3rd UAE Tour Women, Stage 1 a 149km stage from Dubai Police Officer&amp;apos;s Club to Dubai Harbour / #UCIWWT / on February 06, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Linda Laporta in action at the 2025 UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vini Fantini-BePink rider Linda Laporta has tested positive for the Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) Enobosarm, also known as ostarine.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced the finding on Monday, revealing that Italian racer Laporta returned an adverse analytical finding for the substance on the opening stage of the UAE Tour Women on February 5.

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"The ITA reports that a sample collected during an intelligence-led testing mission conducted by the ITA during the 2026 UAE Tour Women on 5 February 2026 from Linda Laporta, a cyclist from Italy, has returned an AAF¹ for the Enobosarm (Ostarine)," the ITA announced.

In 2014, Vacansoleil-DCM rider Nikita Novikov was handed a two-year ban after returning an out-of-competition positive for the substance in May 2013. Vini Zabù rider Matteo Spreafico left the 2020 Giro d'Italia after returning two positives during the race. He was later handed a three-year ban and has since returned to racing with Italian Continental squad Mg.K Vis.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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