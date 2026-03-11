Colombian team handed 30-day racing ban following two doping cases in 2025

Medellin-EPM out of action in April after Biological Passport cases of Aldemar Reyes and Fabio Duarte

EL ONCE - ALTO VERJÓN, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 16: Start / Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo of Colombia and Team Medellin Blue Mountain Jersey / during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020, Stage 6 a 182,6km stage from Zipaquirá to El Once - Alto Verjón 3290m / @TourColombiaUCI / #TourColombia2020 / on February 16, 2020 in El Once - Alto Verjón, Colombia. (Photo by Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Fabio Duarte pictured at the 2020 Vuelta a Colombia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Colombian Continental team Medellin-EPM have been suspended from racing for 30 days after the team's riders were found to have committed two anti-doping rule violations within the same 12-month period.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced the decision on Tuesday, with the UCI Disciplinary Commission issuing the suspension.

Previous teams to have received a 30-day ban from racing following two anti-doping rule violations include Italian squads Androni Giocattoli in 2015, Bardiani CSF in 2017, Vini Zabù in 2021, and Portuguese squad Tavira last year.

