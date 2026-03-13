Portuguese team handed racing suspension following multiple doping cases within the same year

Venceslau Fernandes, seen here at the 2021 Volta ao Algarve, is among the Feirense riders to have fallen foul of Biological Passport rules

Portuguese Continental squad Feirense-Beeceler have been suspended from racing for 22 days after three of the team's riders committed Biological Passport violations during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced the decision on Friday, with the UCI Disciplinary Commission issuing the suspension.

In accordance with Article 11.3 of the UCI's anti-doping rules, the team will be banned for a period of 22 days from March 22 to April 12. The news comes the same week as another team suspension after the Colombian team Medellin-EPM was recently handed a 30-day ban in the wake of two Biological Passport cases.

Three riders on Feirense-Beeceler have recently returned Biological Passport anti-doping rule violations – Venceslau Fernandes, Barry Frederik Miller, and Antonio Carvalho Ferreira.

Fernandes was handed a six-year racing ban after returning with unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport when he raced for the team in 2022. The Portuguese Anti-Doping Agency (ADOP) notified him of the anti-doping rule violation on November 7, 2024, and his ban runs from that date.

Miller's Biological Passport issues date to February 2023. He was notified on September 18, 2025. His case is still ongoing with ADOP.

Carvalho Ferreira's Biological Passport abnormalities also date to February 2023. He was notified of the anti-doping rule violation by the UCI on November 4, 2025 and was later handed a four-year ban from racing, running from the same date.

"The UCI Disciplinary Commission’s decision may be challenged before the appeals division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by the Team or the UCI in accordance with Article 11.3.2 of the UCI anti-doping rules," the ITA stated.

Feirense-Beeceler join fellow Portuguese squad APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense in receiving a suspension following multiple Biological Passport cases. Tavira were banned for 20 days last October.

Other teams to have received similar bans in recent years include Androni Giocattoli in 2015, Bardiani CSF in 2017, and Vini Zabù in 2021.