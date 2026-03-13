Portuguese team handed racing suspension following multiple doping cases within the same year

News
By published

Portuguese squad Feirense-Beeceler banned for 22 days after three Biological Passport cases dating to 2022 and 2023

TAVIRA, PORTUGAL - MAY 07: Venceslau Fernandes of Portugal and Team Antarte - Feirense during the 47th Volta Ao Algarve 2021, Stage 3 a 203,1km stage from Faro to Tavira / @VoltAlgarve / #VAlgarve2021 / on May 07, 2021 in Tavira, Portugal. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Venceslau Fernandes, seen here at the 2021 Volta ao Algarve, is among the Feirense riders to have fallen foul of Biological Passport rules (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese Continental squad Feirense-Beeceler have been suspended from racing for 22 days after three of the team's riders committed Biological Passport violations during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

The International Testing Agency (ITA) announced the decision on Friday, with the UCI Disciplinary Commission issuing the suspension.

Article continues below

Three riders on Feirense-Beeceler have recently returned Biological Passport anti-doping rule violations – Venceslau Fernandes, Barry Frederik Miller, and Antonio Carvalho Ferreira.

"The UCI Disciplinary Commission’s decision may be challenged before the appeals division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by the Team or the UCI in accordance with Article 11.3.2 of the UCI anti-doping rules," the ITA stated.

Other teams to have received similar bans in recent years include Androni Giocattoli in 2015, Bardiani CSF in 2017, and Vini Zabù in 2021.

TOPICS
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.