Ineos Grenadiers soigneur David Rozman leaves Tour de France amid inquiry into his alleged connections with doctor charged in Operation Aderlass doping scandal

Team says it has 'not been presented with any formal evidence'

Cycling: 1st Toward Zero Race Melbourne / Cadel Evans - Albert Park GP/ MenArrival / Christopher FROOME (GBR)/ David ROZMAN (SLO) Soigneur / Albert Park F1 GP Circuit - Albert Park F1 GP Circuit ( 116.6km)/ / Men / Toward Zero / Â©Tim De Waele
Soigneur David Rozman with Chris Froome at the Cadel Evans road race in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A soigneur for Ineos Grenadiers has left the Tour de France a week after being named in an alleged connection with Erfurt-based German physician Mark Schmidt, who was at the centre of the Operation Aderlass doping investigation in 2019.

Reports first aired in a documentary by ARD , before the Slovenian soigneur for Ineos, David Rozman, was named in subsequent stories by the Irish Independent and Sunday Times as having sent text messages to Schmidt.

