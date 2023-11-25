If you're quick you can get the best cycling backpack on the market at a whopping discount

I am lucky enough to not have to rely on a car to get around. I travel by bike, or on foot... or I get my girlfriend to drive in her car, but let's not dwell on that bit too much. This means I spend a lot of time using various cycling backpacks, and have put together a comprehensive group test of the best cycling backpacks on the market.

My favourite of the bunch, the Chrome Barrage, is also on sale, but you need to know where to look as it's only on offer in one colour - Fortunately this is black, so goes with everything.

Why is this particular bag so good? Well it's made extremely well - all Chrome products in my experience are extremely durable. I've had one of its messenger bags for closing in on ten years now and it's still golden, which is why it gets a shout out in my "buy it for life cycling tech" article.

It's also just about the right size for most airlines' hand luggage, so it can come with me on press trips and holidays. Its real trick though is the exterior cargo net, which can expand to accommodate more or less anything. Within it I've carried wheels, a Japanese peace lily, 10 kilograms of pasta, my helmet and cycling shoes, a further ten kilograms of pasta, and another backpack. Basically, if you can imagine it, it'll probably fit in there.

USA: $165 $95.99 at Chrome Well made, impervious to water, cool looking, and extremely utilitarian. It'll last you for years, and you can fit more or less anything into the cargo net. If I had to use only one backpack from here on in, it would be this one.

