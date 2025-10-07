How to watch Tre Valli Varesine – Live streams, TV coverage as Pogačar and Pidcock take on Italian Classic

Watch Tre Valli Varesine today, October 7, as the Italian autumn Classics continue with world champion Tadej Pogačar in action – we have all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

Tre Valli Varesine: Key information ► Date: October 7 ► Category: 1.Pro

Tre Valli Varesine is another hilly Italian one-day race in northern Italy, with races for both the men's and women's pelotons on the same day. For the men, this is a key hit-out in the week leading up to Saturday's all-important Il Lombardia, the final Monument Classic of the 2025 season.

Tadej Pogačar, who won this race in 2022, is back for his second appearance since retaining the world champion's rainbow jersey – the first being his stunning solo victory at the European Championships on Sunday. Tom Pidcock and Ben Healy are among the challengers, while the women's field is headlined by the new European champion Demi Vollering.

The races will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in Italy, so read on for all the details on how to watch Tre Valli Varesine online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Tre Valli Varesine for FREE in Italy

Fans in Italy will be pleased to know that they can catch all the action for free thanks to RAI, with coverage of both races provided on TV and online by the national broadcaster.

The women's race is on RAI Sport, while the men's race is on RAI 2. Both races are available to stream on the RAI Play streaming service.

Away from Italy right now? Geo-restrictions apply, but you can still access your usual streaming services using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Tre Valli Varesine from anywhere

Travelling outside your home country this week? Don't worry about the geo-restrictions most streaming platforms use. You can always employ a VPN for a safe way to access your streaming accounts from another country.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world. What's more, it helps with playback speeds and is a huge boost for your general internet security.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

Get 70% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

How to watch Tre Valli Varesine in the USA

Cycling fans in the USA can watch Tre Valli Varesine via HBO Max.

HBO Max – formerly Max – is the broadcaster with the most cycling rights for US viewers. Prices start from $16.99 for plans that include live cycling.

How to watch Tre Valli Varesine in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports and Discovery+ hold the exclusive rights to the Tre Valli Varesine.

TNT Sports 2 is the channel linear TV customers will need for both the men's and women's events. Live streams for both races will be hosted at Discovery+, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

Can I watch Tre Valli Varesine in Canada?

In Canada, Tre Valli Varesine will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs $39.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

Tre Valli Varesine: Timings

Women's race

Start: 08:50 CET / 07:50 BST / 02:50 ET

Finish (approx): 12:30 CET / 11:30 BST / 06:30 ET

Men's race

Start: 12:15 CET / 11:15 BST / 06:15 ET

Finish (approx): 16:30 CET / 15:30 BST / 10:30 ET