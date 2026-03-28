'We did everything to try to make it' - Tom Pidcock pulls out of the Volta a Catalunya with injuries from stage 5 crash

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Right knee and right wrist suffer 'likely bone and ligament' damage

Volta a Catalunya stage 5: Tom Pidcock finishes the race
Volta a Catalunya stage 5: Tom Pidcock finishes the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5) will not start Saturday's stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya because of injuries suffered in his major crash the day before, when he fell into a ravine on a downhill.

Pidcock crashed with 30 kilometres to go on the descent of the Collada Sobirana. He was able to get back to the race and continue, although he later revealed that the fall was so perilous that 'today I lost a life for sure.'

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“Due to his crash, he suffered injuries, most likely bone and ligament damage, in particular to his right knee and also right wrist," Lorenz Emmert, Chief Medical Team Doctor, said in a team statement.

The Briton himself said in the same team statement that “We did everything to try to make it to the start but it’s not possible.

"I fought to finish the stage yesterday [Friday] to make sure I had the option to continue. Now the focus is on recovery, and I’ll be back.”

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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