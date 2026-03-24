New part-time employment for Chris Froome but cycling career remains officially on hold for now

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Four-time Tour de France winner takes on role in AI training platform company

Chris Froome during the 2026 Vuelta a España presentation
Chris Froome during the 2026 Vuelta a España presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Froome has not (yet) been officially confirmed as retired from professional racing, but it has now emerged that he is already set to work for an AI training platform as a chief innovation officer.

The 40-year-old four-time Tour de France winner is currently working for the French company Vekta.

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Vetka states that, as the company's chief innovation officer, Froome will be "working closely with the leadership team across product innovation, performance modelling and long-term platform strategy, helping to ensure that Vekta’s technology reflects how athletes really train, race and adapt over time."

"For me, this is about rolling up my sleeves and helping build what comes next in performance," Froome said in the same press release, "and I’m very excited to get stuck in”.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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