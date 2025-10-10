Bradley Wiggins says 'Sky chucked me under a bus' over doping accusations

By published

Ahead of new book release, former racer talks about return to cycling and recovery from cocaine addiction and bankruptcy

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Bradley Wiggins MBE attends The Podcast Show at Business Design Centre on May 22, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)
Bradley Wiggins pictured in May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the release of his new book, Bradley Wiggins has spoken about his drug addiction and recovery, bankruptcy, and doping allegations at Team Sky.

The former Olympic and Tour de France champion spoke to The Times in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of his book, The Chain, admitting that, during one low point, he had snorted cocaine off his Olympic gold medal.

He also spoke about the doping accusations that were levelled against him and Team Sky during his career, in particular the corticosteroid therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs) used by the team at the 2011 and 2012 Tours de France and 2013 and the Jiffy bag delivered to the team at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2011.

"It was the equivalent of pissing on someone's grave, and in that moment, I was pissing on my own. The gold medal, the Tour de France… All of it was dead to me. The person I'd been in Paris and London was dead to me, too."

"If I had three pints now and then someone put a line in front of me, I would probably… Well, I don't know. But I don't drink any more," Wiggins said. "I could go for a month, you know, and not … And then it could just hit me like a fucking brick."

Wiggins has also put his bankruptcy behind him, getting back to working again as well as getting somewhere to live. He's also taken up cycling recreationally – something he had stopped after retirement due to the long memories of childhood sexual abuse at the hands of his then-coach, Stan Knight.

"No one's come forward from his side of the family… I assume that they knew. I don't need an apology from them. It's not their [responsibility]."

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.