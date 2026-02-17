'We're best friends but he's technically my boss' – Ben Swift backs Geraint Thomas to return Ineos Grenadiers to former glories

News
By published

Long-term teammate says Welshman brings 'perspective of what it's actually like in the current peloton'

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 07: (L-R) Geraint Thomas of Great Britain in his farewell and last race as a professional cyclist and Ben Swift of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers react after the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 6 a 112.1km stage from Newport to Cardiff on September 07, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Ben Swift congratulates Geraint Thomas on his last race at the Tour of Britain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost three months after being appointed as Ineos Grenadiers' Director of Racing, Geraint Thomas is settling well into his post-retirement role, bringing a "fresh" perspective to the management group, according to close friend and long-term teammate Ben Swift.

Swift finished alongside Thomas on his final two days of racing in Wales at the Tour of Britain, leading the applauding group that followed him in for one last emotional stage finish in Cardiff back in September 2025.

Now under Thomas' leadership, Swift is confident in his old mate delivering in his new job, and having been part of the group who started the season well in Australia – where Sam Watson and Sam Welsford netted two early WorldTour stage wins – it's all about maintaining that momentum.

"Obviously, we're really good mates, and it's quite funny me being in that position, where in one way, we're like best friends, and then on the other side, he's technically, my boss now – but I don't let him know that," jokes Swift, talking to Cyclingnews before stage 1 of the UAE Tour.

"I think he's just going to hold that perspective of what it's actually like in the current peloton. There are shifts throughout the years – we saw a big one after 2020 and then there's another one happening now, so he's really fresh and knows it," said the British veteran.

DUNKERQUE, FRANCE - JULY 07: (L-R) Carlos Rodriguez of Spain, Thymen Arensman of Netherlands, Tobias Foss of Norway, Connor Swift of Great Britain, Geraint Thomas of Great Britain, Samuel Watson of Great Britain and Team NEOS Grenadiers compete during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Dunkerque, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Geraint Thomas among his Ineos Grenadiers teammates at his final Tour de France in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers bounced back from their worst-ever year in the 2025 season, doubling their win tally compared to 2024 and restoring some of their previous Tour de France pride, with Thymen Arensman winning two of the hardest mountain stages.

Winning Grand Tours isn't going to be instant; even with Thomas' addition, they know that, but bringing in supreme young talents like Oscar Onley and Kévin Vauquelin is a solid start, and for Swift, it's all about continuing on their current trajectory and rebuilding back to their standards of old.

"It's funny, yes, we had a difficult year for our standards in 2024. It still wasn't terrible in the grand scheme of things, but what we hold ourselves to and our level that we operate at, it was a poor year," he said.

"So it's nice to have that behind us, and we will continue to build. I think the last two years, we've shown that upward trajectory, and hopefully it continues."

In his return, Thomas has also been working with Dave Brailsford again, since the former long-standing team manager returned to a public leadership role with the cycling team ahead of last year's Tour.

Sports director Imanol Erviti commended Brailsford in a recent interview with Marca, saying how "he has a massive influence on the team", which Swift concurred with, noting how cycling was always Brailsford's first love.

"Dave is definitely hands-on. He's part of the team again. He's back with us, and he wants to see the team succeed as well," Swift told Cyclingnews.

"You know, he's been away working on different sports, and he's still a part of different sports, but his passion is cycling, and he wants to be back here, and he wants to be with us, and he wants to succeed."

TOPICS
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.