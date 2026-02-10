'Brailsford's return has been very positive' – Ineos Grenadiers sports director gives thumbs-up to mid-2025 comeback of longstanding manager to British squad

DS Imanol Erviti also provides update on long-injured rider Carlos Rodríguez return to racing

Geraint Thomas (l) and Dave Brailsford (r) at a press conference in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers sports director Imanol Erviti has given a resounding thumbs-up to the return of Dave Brailsford in a more leading role in the squad mid-way through last year.

Widely viewed as the mastermind behind British Cycling's Olympic success and then the dominance of Team Sky (now Ineos Grenadiers) in the Tour de France, the longstanding team manager's renewed focus on Ineos began on a public level last July during the Tour.

"We have welcomed him back into the team with open arms," Team CEO John Allert told The Guardian of Brailsford’s return at the time.

"He’s a not-so-secret weapon for us to use, and we plan on using him to the fullest extent we can."

The overhaul of Ineos Grenadiers management then continued later in 2025 with – amongst other changes – 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas moving into a senior staff role as Director of Racing, after retiring last September.

Erviti also provided an update to MARCA on Carlos Rodríguez, set to make his return to racing after a seven-month absence at the Tour de la Provence on February 13.

Rodríguez will then go on to Paris-Nice, the Volta a Catalunya and is in the long list for the Tour de France, where he took fifth overall and a stage win in 2023, as well as seventh in 2024. He may also do the Vuelta a España, Erviti said.

