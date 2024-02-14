Laurens ten Dam sets best time at non-stop Transcordilleras Rally Colombia

Image 1 of 6 Laurens ten Dam at the early-morning start of 2024 Transcordilleras in Paipa on February 11 (Image credit: Transcordilleras Rally Colombia) Rob Britton at the start line February 11 in Paipa for non-stop race at 2024 Transcordilleras (Image credit: Transcordilleras Rally Colombia) Mass roll out for 2024 Transcordilleras, non-stop riders with eight-day stage race riders (Image credit: Transcordilleras Rally Colombia) Transcordilleras covered 1,045km across the three mountain ranges of the Andes in 2024 (Image credit: Transcordilleras Rally Colombia) Scenery in Colombia for 2024 Transcordilleras (Image credit: Transcordilleras Rally Colombia) Laurens ten Dam at a group gathering the night before 2024 Transcordilleras (Image credit: Transcordilleras Rally Colombia)

Laurens ten Dam set a new best time at the non-stop Trancordilleras Rally Colombia, completing the 1,045km self-supported gravel adventure on Wednesday morning in Santa Fe de Antioquia in 72 hours, 55 minutes.

For a ride that covered 21,600 metres of climbing across the three Andes mountain ranges in Colombia, it was ‘close’ in terms of the overall win, as Canadian Rob Britton completed his first trip at the event in 48 minutes behind the Dutchman. Twenty five other riders remained on the course after the lead duo stopped the clock, including Thomas Dekker, who was still on the route with just under 400km still to ride, according to a live tracker system.

Once across the finish, Ten Dam wasn’t thinking about a celebration just yet, just a shower, solid food and being stationary for a good while, telling Cyclingnews, “I’m not going anywhere today”.

Ten Dam and 29 others set off at 7:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, February 11. Following the ‘Lachlan program’, 18 hours of riding followed by six hours of rest used by Lachlan Morton to complete Tour Divide last year, Ten Dam made his first stop just after 10 p.m. that evening, having covered 269km. He was back on the bike four hours later.

On the second segment he covered 283km before taking a self-imposed six-hour break this time, and restarting in the darkness at 1:23 a.m. early Tuesday morning. He stopped after another 300km later after nightfall for a nap of about an hour, then pushed on to the finish, the clock stopping at 8:03 a.m. local time on February 14.

“I saw Rob coming so decided let’s make a race,” he disclosed to Cyclingnews at the finish.

He had good reason to respect Britton, who last year set a course record at the Spanish 750km gravel race, Badlands, in a time of 35 hours and 20 minutes. The Canadian had been riding in third place until Tuesday morning, hovering just 7km behind Colombian Xavier Chiriboga with 311km to go.

In 2022 when the non-stop category was added to the eight-day stage race, only 12 riders took on the new challenge. Two years on, the number soared to 30 individuals, three of them women.

It was a third trip to Transcordilleras for Ten Dam, the earlier appearances in the eight-day stage race. He finished second to winner Peter Stetina in 2022, then won the overall last year. He and Dekker are using the non-stop Transcordilleras race as preparation for Tour Divide, when they plan to use the Lachlan system to reach his marker of 12 days, 12 hours and 21 minutes to complete the 2,670-mile route from Banff in Canada's Rocky Mountains to Antelope Wells in New Mexico.