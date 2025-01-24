They're off! European early road racing calendar kicks off in Spain this weekend

By
published

One-day races in Valencia and Mallorca get the ball rolling for elite men and women

Mallorca Challenge 2024
Mallorca Challenge 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The curtain rises on European road racing this Saturday, with the early season program forming a five-week-long build-up all the way to the first WorldTour-level events for men and women on the continent, the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on March 1.

The intensity of modern-day racing is such now that it seems hard to believe that there was once a popular notion that these late January and February events were simply 'training with race numbers.' But that concept is long since dead and buried.

"Training is something you do at home," Joxean Fernández Matxin, sports manager at UAE Team Emirates-XRG recently told Cyclingnews. "Whenever we race, it doesn't matter what level the event, we race to win."

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.