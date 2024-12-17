Women's WorldTour 2025 - A complete guide to the 15 teams of the peloton

Cyclingnews' comprehensive team-by-team guide of the biggest teams in professional cycling

Heading into the 10th year of the Women’s WorldTour, the 2025 season in women’s cycling looks to be one of the biggest yet, with more WWT events than ever, and a full complement of 15 WWT teams with top talent spread across the peloton.

After a period of SD Worx-Protime domination, a raft of big-name transfers this off-season have seen several stars change team, and likely the most even distribution of talent the sport has seen for a long time. The days of one dominant outfit appear to be over, with various teams now boasting riders who can win Grand Tours and Spring Classics.

