Women's WorldTour 2025 - A complete guide to the 15 teams of the peloton

Heading into the 10th year of the Women’s WorldTour, the 2025 season in women’s cycling looks to be one of the biggest yet, with more WWT events than ever, and a full complement of 15 WWT teams with top talent spread across the peloton.

After a period of SD Worx-Protime domination, a raft of big-name transfers this off-season have seen several stars change team, and likely the most even distribution of talent the sport has seen for a long time. The days of one dominant outfit appear to be over, with various teams now boasting riders who can win Grand Tours and Spring Classics.

Demi Vollering’s move to FDJ-SUEZ after a turbulent season with SD-Worx is the most notable move, but we also saw Elisa Longo Borghini swap Lidl-Trek for UAE Team ADQ, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig join Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto from FDJ-SUEZ, and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot reboot her road career with Visma-Lease a Bike.

With the promotion and relegation system now in place for the Women’s WorldTour, those around the bottom of the rankings will have an eye on scoring all-important points to secure their licence when renewals come around again at the end of next year. With WorldTour status securing invites to all the biggest races, including the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, so staying at this level is very important.

Outside of the relegation battle, though, we’re seeing a top-tier of the sport that is stronger than ever, with teams boasting a great depth and breadth of talent in growing squads - most WorldTour teams now have closer to 20 riders on their roster, expanding from the previous limit of 15.

From SD Worx-Protime and Lidl-Trek to Uno-X Mobility and Roland, and with details of all the key riders and transfers, here’s our guide to all 15 teams of the Women’s WorldTour.

SD Worx-Protime

Lotte Kopecky (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 UCI ranking: 1

1 Key rider(s): Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Anna van der Breggen

Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Anna van der Breggen Young rider to watch: Julia Kopecký

Full roster: Lotte Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Mischa Bredewold, Marta Lach, Blanka Vas, Barbara Guarischi, Femke Markus, Femke Gerritse, Julia Kopecký, Elena Cecchini, Mikayla Harvey, Marie Schreiber, Chantal van den Broek-Blaak, Steffi Häberlin, Skylar Schneider Geerike Schreurs, Anna van der Breggen

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Long heralded as the number one team in women’s cycling, SD Worx-Protime might be challenged for that status in 2025, with various high-profile transfers spreading the talent around the peloton. Most notably, SD Worx have let go of their star rider Demi Vollering, who heads to FDJ-SUEZ. Though a loss on paper, there could be some positives in this, as it will give world champion Lotte Kopecky clearer leadership on the team - she’s already the best Classics rider in the peloton, and is growing her GC credentials too.

The leadership questions may be far from over, though, with Anna van der Breggen returning from retirement and taking aim at the Tour de France Femmes, but it remains to be seen where her level will be. The team will also still boast the peloton’s best sprinter, Lorena Wiebes, and we can expect her to take aim at some of the flatter Classics. The team may not have super team status anymore, but with those leaders and the likes of Mischa Bredewold, Blanka Vas and Marta Lach, they remain incredibly strong on all terrains.

Lidl-Trek

2024 UCI ranking: 2

2 Key rider(s): Elisa Balsamo, Gaia Realini

Elisa Balsamo, Gaia Realini Young rider to watch: Fleur Moors

Full roster: Elisa Balsamo, Gaia Realini, Shirin van Anrooij, Riejanne Markus, Niamh Fisher-Black, Anna Henderson, Ellen van Dijk, Lucinda Brand, Emma Norsgaard, Amanda Spratt, Clara Copponi, Lizzie Deignan, Lauretta Hanson, Ilaria Sanguineti, Fleur Moors, Ava Holmgren, Isabella Holmgren, Izzy Sharp, Felicity Wilson-Haffenden

Now in their seventh year, Lidl-Trek are one of the big-budget teams in the women’s peloton, often with enough firepower to battle for the top of the rankings. They’re losing a big name in Elisa Longo Borghini, plus two domestiques going with her, but they’re keeping a strong core of riders and adding Emma Norsgaard, Anna Henderson, Niamh Fisher-Black and Riejanne Markus.

In 2024, a large crop of neo-pros and some injuries slightly hindered Trek as they had fewer riders to rely on for big races, so it’s no surprise that they’ve brought in a raft of consistent and experienced talent. With no Longo Borghini, they no longer have one obvious leader for the biggest races, but with riders like Elisa Balsamo and Norsgaard in the Classics, Gaia Realini, Fisher-Black and Markus in stage races, and Shirin van Anrooij for seemingly anything, they have plenty of options to still contend for the win.

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: ASO)

2024 UCI ranking: 3

3 Key rider(s): Kasia Niewiadoma, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Chloé Dygert

Kasia Niewiadoma, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Chloé Dygert Young rider to watch: Justyna Czapla

Full roster: Kasia Niewiadoma, Neve Bradbury, Chiara Consonni, Chloé Dygert, Antonia Niedermaier, Soraya Paladin, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Ricarda Bauernfeind, Zoe Bäckstedt, Alice Towers, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka, Tiffany Cromwell, Maike van der Duin, Wilma Aintila, Anastasiya Kolesava, Justyna Czapla, Rosa Maria Klöser, Maria Martins

As defending champions of the Tour de France Femmes, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto come into 2025 with big expectations on their shoulders. After a few seasons winless on the WorldTour, some behind-the-scenes changes have brought the German squad back to the top level, and they’ll be looking to carry that momentum into 2025.

Kasia Niewiadoma will remain leader, and is expected to focus on the Tour again, but she’ll share the onus of leadership with new recruit Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, which will be good for the team that has heavily relied on Niewiadoma for a long time. The pair should be formidable in the Classics, whilst the likes of Neve Bradbury, Antonia Niedermaier and Ricarda Bauernfeind offer stage racing reinforcement.

Back to full fitness, Chloé Dygert will be an interesting prospect in plenty of races, linking up with Chiara Consonni in the sprints, whilst Unbound Gravel winner Rosa Maria Klöser is an interesting wildcard addition.

Team Picnic PostNL

2024 UCI ranking: 4

4 Key rider(s): Charlotte Kool, Pfeiffer Georgi, Marta Cavalli

Charlotte Kool, Pfeiffer Georgi, Marta Cavalli Young rider to watch: Nienke Vinke

Full roster: Charlotte Kool, Pfeiffer Georgi, Nienke Vinke, Franziska Koch, Francesca Barale, Rachele Barbieri, Josie Nelson, Eleonora Ciabocco, Abi Smith, Marta Cavalli, Megan Jastrab, Becky Storrie, Silje Bader, Mara Roldan, Elise Uijen, Ella Heremans, Esmée Peperhamp

The newly named Team Picnic PostN (previously Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) will be focusing on continuation rather than transformation in 2025, with few changes to their roster and a longer-term focus on development and talent. At the core of their operation will be Charlotte Kool, with the sprinter returning to her best and winning two stages of the Tour de France Femmes in 2024. The team have put a lot into her lead-out, which has also freed up Pfeiffer Georgi for more opportunities, and she will lead their Classics efforts.

When it comes to climbers and GC riders, the team have swapped Juliette Labous for Marta Cavalli, but it’s not clear what level Cavalli will return to, and the Dutch outfit may focus their stage racing more on the likes of development and learning for promising talents Nienke Vinke and Francesca Barale. They’re still a big and well-resourced team, though, so securing top results will also be key alongside their development aims.

UAE Team ADQ

2024 UCI ranking: 5

5 Key rider(s): Elisa Longo Borghini

Elisa Longo Borghini Young rider to watch: Maeva Squiban

Full roster: Elisa Longo Borghini, Karijn Swinkels, Eleonora Gasparrini, Sofie van Rooijen, Silvia Persico, Dominika Włodarczyk, Brodie Chapman, Erica Magnaldi, Maëva Squiban, Tereza Neumanova, Lara Gillespie, Sofia Bertizzolo, Greta Marturano, Elynor Bäckstedt, Alena Amialiusik, Alena Ivanchenko, Safia Al Sayegh, Lizzie Holden

UAE Team ADQ have been consistent but not quite top-level players for the last couple of seasons, but they’ve bolstered their assets for 2025 with the arrival of Elisa Longo Borghini from Lidl-Trek. The Tour of Flanders and Giro d’Italia winner brings with her a wealth of success, plus reinforcements from Trek in the form of Elynor Bäckstedt and Brodie Chapman, and looks well placed to build upon her 2024 successes.

As well as securing the Italian star, the team have retained much of their core and consistent squad, including Silvia Persico, Erica Magnaldi and Eleonora Gasparrini - riders who can mix it themselves in big races, too. They’re losing a sprinter in Chiara Consonni, but riders like Tereza Neumanová and Sofie van Rooijen can step into that role, and in any case, having a rider like Longo Borghini will mean the team is looking at bigger goals.

Visma-Lease a Bike

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 UCI ranking: 6

6 Key rider(s): Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Fem van Empel

Marianne Vos, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Fem van Empel Young rider to watch: Marion Bunel

Full roster: Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Marianne Vos, Marion Bunel, Rosita Reijnhout, Lieke Nooijen, Nienke Veenhoven, Martina Fidanza, Linda Riedmann, Maud Oudeman, Femke de Vries, Fem van Empel, Sophie von Berswordt, Eva van Agt, Carlijn Achtereekte, Margaux Vigie, Mijntje Geurts, Viktória Chladoňová, Imogen Wolff

After letting go of most of the staff that set up the team, Visma-Lease a Bike are at the start of a new era as they try to bring their women’s team closer to the men’s organisation and target the same kind of races - big Classics and the Tour de France.

Team stalwart Marianne Vos will remain at the centre of their operations for 2025, and she proved this year that she still has a lot to give. The headline rider for next year, however, will be Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, the former road world champion who is making a return from mountain biking with eyes on winning the Tour de France Femmes. The team have also brought on talented climber Marion Bunel, and cyclo-cross world champion Fem van Empel is expected to focus heavily on the road next year, where her specialities are yet to be finalised.

Though veterans Vos and Ferrand-Prévot will lead the team, there’s also a clear focus on development for the future, with juniors Imogen Wolff and Viktória Chladoňová joining the team where half the riders are under 24.

FDJ-SUEZ

Demi Vollering (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

2024 UCI ranking: 7

7 Key rider(s): Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic

Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic Young rider to watch: Célia Gery

Full roster: Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Évita Muzic, Elise Chabbey, Amber Kraak, Vittoria Guazzini, Ally Wollaston, Léa Curinier, Jade Wiel, Loes Adegeest, Alessia Vigilia, Marie Le Net, Nina Buijsman, Coralie Demay, Eglantine Rayer, Eugénie Duval, Célia Gery, Lauren Molengraaf

FDJ-SUEZ have gradually built into being one of the top teams over the last few years, and they’ll take another big leap in 2025 with the arrival of several top riders, most notably Demi Vollering and Juliette Labous, as well as Elise Chabbey and Ally Wollaston. Losing the core trio of Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Grace Brown and Marta Cavalli would be a blow to any other team, but FDJ seem to have filled that gap and more with some astute signings and a reported injection of cash from Specialized.

With Vollering and Labous joining Évita Muzic, the team’s focus on 2025 will be the Grand Tours, and they’re capable of winning any of them, though the Tour de France will be the focus for Vollering and the French team. They don’t have a stand-out Classics star, but riders like Chabbey, Wollaston and Amber Kraak should be competitive in one-day races, and with so much depth and talent in their roster, FDJ are likely to be protagonists in every race they start next year.

Ceratizit-WNT

2024 UCI ranking: 8

8 Key rider(s): Sandra Alonso, Mylène de Zoete

Sandra Alonso, Mylène de Zoete Young rider to watch: Sara Fiorin

Full roster: Mylène de Zoete, Sandra Alonso, Marta Jaskulska, Sara Fiorin, Kristýna Burlová, Dilyxine Miermont, Franziska Brauße, Sarah Van Dam, Célia Le Mouel, Petra Zsankó, Daniek Hengeveld, Lana Eberle

Ceratizit-WNT are the newest members of the Women’s WorldTour, having secured promotion at the end of 2023 after a long tenure as one of the strongest outfits at Continental level. They had a successful first WorldTour season, most notably winning a stage of the Tour de France Femmes with Cedrine Kerbaol, but they’ll have a big task to replicate that kind of success in 2025 with several of their key riders departing.

Kerbaol has forced a move to EF-Oatly-Cannondale, breaking her contract early after an administrative delay, and they’re also saying goodbye to powerhouse Marta Lach, the Fidanza sisters, and Kathrin Schweinberger as a total of 10 riders exit the squad.

Among the seven incoming riders, dsm-firmenich PostNL’s Daniek Hengeveld stands out as a rider with potential, as does sprinter Sara Fiorin. However, it’s likely the team will rely on a few existing riders for results: Mylène de Zoete is becoming a challenger in the sprints, whilst Sandra Alonso brings experience and versatility in a lot of different races. Big successes won’t be the goal for Ceratizit in 2025, but rather rebuilding and securing enough points to stay in the WorldTour.

Liv AlUla Jayco

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Image credit: Josh Chadwick / AusCycling)

2024 UCI ranking: 9

9 Key rider(s): Mavi García, Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Mavi García, Ruby Roseman-Gannon Young rider to watch: Ella Wyllie

Full roster: Mavi Garcíá, Letizia Paternoster, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Silke Smulders, Ella Wyllie, Monica Trinca Colonel, Caroline Andersson, Georgia Baker, Josie Talbot, Amber Pate, Quinty Ton, Jeanne Korevaar, Anna Trevisi, Amber van der Hulst

Liv AlUla Jayco are one of the teams that currently fall into the category of competing for stage victories and top-fives, rather than wins in the very biggest races. Their GC leaders in 2025 will be Mavi García and Ella Wyllie, two strong climbers but not quite Grand Tour winners at the moment.

Their large sprint contingent has slightly shrunk with the departures of Alex Manly and Georgie Howe, but they can depend on Georgia Baker, Letizia Paternoster and Ruby Roseman-Gannon on the flat, with Roseman-Gannon really developing into a formidable all-rounder who should shine with some more freedom in 2025.

The Australian team also boasts a handful of consistent, experienced opportunists, so expect to see the likes of Jeanne Korevaar, Quinty Ton and Silke Smulders representing the team in breakaways and smaller races. The outfit also has a development squad riding at Continental level, so we may see some of those riders crop up in races for the WorldTour team as they look to build their next generation of talent.

Movistar

2024 UCI ranking: 10

10 Key rider(s): Marlen Reusser, Liane Lippert

Marlen Reusser, Liane Lippert Young rider to watch: Cat Ferguson

Full roster: Liane Lippert, Arlenis Sierra, Mareille Meijering, Olivia Baril, Marlen Reusser, Cat Ferguson, Floortje Mackaij, Paula Patiño, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Ana Vitória Magalhães, Jelena Erić, Claire Steels, Sara Martín, Lucía Ruiz Pérez, Laura Ruiz Pérez, Aude Biannic, Carys Lloyd, Paula Ostiz

Since saying goodbye to their talisman Annemiek van Vleuten at the end of 2023, Movistar have been on a journey of reinvention, and that continues into 2025. Liane Lippert was billed to fill that role in 2024, but injury hampered her season, so eyes will be on her and what she can deliver as a leader at full fitness. Despite losing core rider Emma Norsgaard, the team look to be going into 2025 stronger than they have been for a while, with Marlen Reusser joining a roster that already includes Olivia Baril, Arlenis Sierra, and breakthrough rider of 2024 Mareille Meijering. Once Reusser is back to full health, she should be a threat in both the Classics and stage races.

The team have also secured the most exciting junior talent at the moment in Cat Ferguson. Though the 18-year-old is expected to follow a conservative programme as she enters the WorldTour, she’s already won at the senior level and surely will still be racing to win in some of the races she does start. With Carys Lloyd and Paula Ostiz also joining from the junior ranks, Movistar clearly have an eye on the future.

Fenix-Deceuninck

Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 UCI ranking: 11

11 Key rider(s): Puck Pieterse, Pauliena Rooijakkers

Puck Pieterse, Pauliena Rooijakkers Young rider to watch: Xaydee Van Sinaey

Full roster: Pauliena Rooijakkers, Puck Pieterse, Christina Schweinberger, Marthe Truyen, Yara Kastelijn, Julie De Wilde, Carina Schrempf, Millie Couzens, Cecilie van Zuthem, Xaydee Van Sinaey, Annemarie Worst, Aniek van Alphen, Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado

Once considered just the road arm of a cyclo-cross team, Fenix-Deceuninck cemented their status as so much more than that in 2024, taking a stage, third overall and the young rider’s jersey at the Tour de France, as well as other top GC results. Finding her abilities renewed after leaving Canyon-SRAM, Pauliena Rooijakkers goes into 2025 firmly amongst the top GC riders after her Tour podium this summer.

Their star rider Puck Pieterse is also just going from strength to strength, excelling in the few races she did in 2024 and proving at the Tour that she’s definitely not ‘just’ a Classics rider, as might be expected of the mountain bike world champion. The team have only made one signing for 2025 - moving Xaydee Van Sinaey up from their development squad - but with riders like Christina Schweinberger, Yara Kastelijn and Julie De Wilde on their books, they have a formula that works and will take plenty of confidence into 2025.

Human Powered Health

2024 UCI ranking: 13

13 Key rider(s) : Ruth Edwards

: Ruth Edwards Young rider to watch: Giada Borghesi

Full roster: Thalita de Jong, Daria Pikulik, Kathrin Schweinberger, Ruth Edwards, Silvia Zanardi, Giada Borghesi, Iurani Blanco, Lily Williams, Maggie Coles-Lyster, Marit Raaijmakers, Romy Kasper, Katia Ragusa, Wiktoria Pikulik, Carlotta Cipressi

Despite sitting at the lower end of the WorldTour rankings, Human Powered Health are a team that can and have won WorldTour races, and have a lot of ambition within their 14-rider roster. Leading the charge in 2025 will be Ruth Edwards, who returned from a hiatus at the start of 2024 and has already picked up some top results and wins.

The team has also picked up Thalita de Jong, a very experienced rider who seems to be in a second wind of her career, and should be a reliable points scorer for a team where ranking is important. For the flatter races, the team will look to track riders Daria Pikulik and Maggie Coles-Lyster whilst Olympic gold medallist Lily Williams is an emerging talent in the Classics. Though a smaller team, Human Powered Health certainly won’t just ghost through 2025.

AG Insurance-Soudal

Kim Le Court (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 UCI ranking: 14

14 Key rider(s): Kim Le Court Pienaar

Kim Le Court Pienaar Young rider to watch: Lore De Schepper

Full roster: Sarah Gigante, Ashleigh Moolman Pasio, Kim Le Court Pienaar, Urška Žigart, Justine Ghekiere, Mireia Benito, Lore De Schepper, Alex Manly, Gladys Verhulst-Wild, Julie Van De Velde, Marthe Goossens, Ilse Pluimers, Fauve Bastiaenssen, Gaia Masseti, Anya Louw, Alana Castrique, Nicole Steigenga

AG Insurance-Soudal are another team who are stepping into a new era, having parted ways with founder Natascha den Ouden in 2024 and strengthened their partnership with the men’s Soudal-QuickStep team. Rather than one out-and-out star, the team has a number of riders who will be interesting to watch on various terrains.

The biggest revelation of 2024 was Kim Le Court Pienaar, who won a stage of the Giro amongst other successes, and will look to hone her skills in 2025. Other climbers include Sarah Gigante, who is finally finding her way in Europe, Tour stage winner Justine Ghekiere, and new signing Urška Žigart, who will all be supported by team captain Ashleigh Moolman. For the flatter races and Classics, losing Ally Wollaston is a blow, but they’ve found an exciting replacement in Alex Manly, who just needs some support and leadership to unlock her potential.

Uno-X

2024 UCI ranking: 16

16 Key rider(s): Aniina Ahtosalo, Ingvild Gåskjenn

Aniina Ahtosalo, Ingvild Gåskjenn Young rider to watch: Solbjørk Minke Anderson

Full roster: Anniina Ahtosalo, Maria Giulia Confalonieri, Ingvild Gåskjenn, Katrine Aalerud, Anouska Koster, Simone Boilard, Solbjørk Minke Anderson, Marte Berg Edseth, Linda Zanetti, Rebecca Koerner, Elinor Barker, Susanne Andersen, Alberta Greve, Teuntje Beekhuis, Kamilla Aasebø, Mia Gjertsen

Still having a largely Scandinavian roster, Uno-X Mobility are underdogs in the WWT, and have yet to take a win at WWT in their three-year existence. They boast some strong riders, though, and will hopefully have some chances to take their first top-level win in 2025.

One rider capable of that is Aniina Ahtosalo, the Finnish sprinter who has been mixing it with the best this year, and is knocking on the door of a breakthrough win. They’ve also secured the signature of Norwegian talent Ingvild Gåskjenn, who looks to be a threat in punchy races after her podium at Amstel Gold Race in 2024. With the likes of Susanne Andersen, Anouska Koster and Elinor Barker in free roles, the team has a solid base to work with and the firepower to be aggressive.

Roland

2024 UCI ranking: 17

17 Key rider(s): Tamara Dronova

Tamara Dronova Young rider to watch: TBC

Full roster: Not yet known

Roland are the most difficult team to tell you about for 2025, as they currently have no confirmed riders for next year, despite seemingly reapplying for WorldTour status and making no noise about stopping. The team has historically been slow to confirm and announce things, so it’s not a big surprise or worry, but leaves some questions over their roster.

Tamara Dronova is expected to stay with the team, and will be their spearhead in most races - she’s a punchy and capable rider who is often underrated, perhaps due to the team she rides for. Elena Hartmann, Elena Pirrone and Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer are other dependable riders that the team would do well to keep for 2025, and ideally they will have picked up a few younger talents from the Continental level, but this is all unclear with only a few months to go until the season starts.