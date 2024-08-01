Cycling transfers – All the latest news and announcements for the 2025 season

A general view of the peloton climbing to the Berendries hill while fans cheer during the 108th Ronde van Vlaanderen

One of cycling's most important blocks of the season is well underway. The transfer window opens on August 1, 2024, and new rider-team contracts that begin on January 1, 2025, will be confirmed.

Cyclingnews will track all movements during the transfer season—everything from contract renewals to extensions to retirements—with our dedicated transfer index.

We'll update this page through the rest of the year with every confirmed signing for 2025, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer news from the professional cycling peloton.

The 2024-2025 market

There have already been some important announcements and signings for the 2025 season, and perhaps a couple of the biggest are former world champion Anna van der Breggen's decision to come out of retirement and return to racing with SD Worx-Protime and reigning mountain bike World and Olympic champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot set to retire from mountain biking and return to road racing in 2025.

Cyclingnews expects some teams to make official rider-team contract announcements on August 1. However, the athletes are currently competing at the Paris Olympics Games, and several riders and teams have said they will delay revealing new signings as a result.

Riders and teams in the women's and men's peloton are expected to sign new contracts, extend current contracts, or transfer to known teams. There has been much speculation around a rumoured €1 million contract for Tour de France champion Demi Vollering with a new team, while time trial World Champion Chloé Dygert's contract with Canyon-SRAM is set to expire at the end of this year.

Cyclingnews highlighted contracts in the men's peloton that are believed to be driving the 2025 transfer market, including the long-term futures of Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar, Tom Pidcock and Julian Alaphilippe.

Confirmed transfers - team by team

This is our index to all transfers that have been officially confirmed by teams.

Men's WorldTour

Tour de France stage winner Victor Campenaerts is set to depart Lotto Dstny (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Sente Sentjens (Alpecin-Deceuninck Development) Ramon Sinkeldam (retires) Lars Boven (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Robbe Ghys (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Quinten Hermans (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Timo Kielich (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Xandro Meurisse (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Jasper Philipsen (2028) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Edward Planckaert (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jensen Plowright (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Jonas Rickaert (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Oscar Riesebeek (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Sente Sentjens (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Henri Uhlig (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Henri Uhlig (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Mathieu van der Poel (2028) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Gianni Vermeersch (2025)

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Pierre Thierry (Arkéa-B&B Hôtels Continentale) Row 0 - Cell 2 Vincenzo Albanese (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jenthe Biermans (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Amaury Capiot (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Clément Champoussin (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Ewen Costiou (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Arnaud Démare (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Mathis Le Berre (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Luca Mozzato (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Miles Scotson (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Florian Sénéchal (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Kévin Vauquelin (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Clément Venturini (2025)

Astana Qazaqstan

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Michael Mørkøv (retires) Davide Ballerini (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Cees Bol (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Anthon Charmig (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Lorenzo Fortunato (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Michele Gazzoli (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Max Kanter (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Harold Martín López (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Daniil Marukhin (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Henok Mulubrhan (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Ide Schelling (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Simone Velasco (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Nicolas Vinokurov (2025)

Bahrain Victorious

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Žak Eržen (CTF Victorious) Row 0 - Cell 2 Pello Bilbao (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Max van der Meulen (CTF Victorious) Row 1 - Cell 2 Alberto Bruttomesso (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Santiago Buitrago (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Nicolò Buratti (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Damiano Caruso (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Matevž Govekar (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jack Haig (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Rainer Kepplinger (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Matej Mohorič (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Finlay Pickering (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Antonio Tiberi (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Torstein Træen (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Fred Wright (2025)

Cofidis

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) Simon Geschke (retires) Piet Allegaert (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Axel Zingle (Visma-Lease a Bike) Stanisław Aniołkowski (2027) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Bryan Coquard (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Aimé De Gendt (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Nicolas Debeaumarché (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Eddy Finé (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Milan Fretin (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jesús Herrada (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Ion Izagirre (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Oliver Knight (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Nolann Mahoudo (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Stefano Oldani (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Anthony Perez (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Benjamin Thomas (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Hugo Toumire (2025)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Ben O'Connor (Jayco AlUla) Bruno Armirail (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Sam Bennett (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Clément Berthet (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Geoffrey Bouchard (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Benoît Cosnefroy (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Dries De Bondt (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Sander De Pestel (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Felix Gall (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Dorian Godon (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Jordan Labrosse (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Victor Lafay (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Paul Lapeira (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Oliver Naesen (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Nans Peters (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Gianluca Pollefliet (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Bastien Tronchon (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Andrea Vendrame (2025) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3

EF Education-EasyPost

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Rigoberto Urán (retires) Andrey Amador (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Markel Beloki (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Richard Carapaz (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Hugh Carthy (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Ben Healy (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Lukas Nerurkar (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Neilson Powless (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Darren Rafferty (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Jack Rootkin-Gray (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Archie Ryan (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Georg Steinhauser (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Harry Sweeny (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Yuhi Todome (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Jardi Christiaan van der Lee (2025)

Groupama-FDJ

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ Continental) Row 0 - Cell 2 Lewis Askey (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Cyril Barthe (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Clément Davy (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 David Gaudu (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Kevin Geniets (2027) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Lorenzo Germani (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Romain Grégoire (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Thibaud Gruel (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Stefan Küng (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Eddy Le Huitouze (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Valentin Madouas (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Quentin Pacher (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Rémy Rochas (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Clément Russo (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Lars van den Berg (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Matthew Walls (2025) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Rudy Molard (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Paul Penhoët (2026)

Ineos Grenadiers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Peter Øxenberg Hansen (Team ColoQuick) Luke Rowe (retires) Thymen Arensman (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates) Andrew August (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Egan Bernal (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Jonathan Castroviejo (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Laurens De Plus (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tobias Foss (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Omar Fraile (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Filippo Ganna (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Leo Hayter (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Kim Heiduk (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Michał Kwiatkowski (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Michael Leonard (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Thomas Pidcock (2027) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Salvatore Puccio (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Brandon Smith Rivera (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Carlos Rodríguez (2027) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Óscar Rodríguez (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Magnus Sheffield (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Theodor Storm (2026) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Ben Swift (2025) Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Connor Swift (2026) Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Joshua Tarling (2027) Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Geraint Thomas (2025) Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Ben Turner (2026)

Intermarché-Wanty

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Huub Artz (Wanty-ReUz-Technord) Row 0 - Cell 2 Vito Braet (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Francesco Busatto (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Kevin Colleoni (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Kevin Colleoni (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Alexy Faure Prost (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Biniam Girmay (2028) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Kobe Goossens (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Gerben Kuypers (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Louis Meintjes (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Hugo Page (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Simone Petilli (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Adrien Petit (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Laurenz Rex (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Gerben Thijssen (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Roel van Sintmaartensdijk (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Georg Zimmermann (2026)

Jayco-AlUla

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Hamish McKenzie (Hagens Berman Jayco) Row 0 - Cell 2 Welay Hagos Berhe (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) Row 1 - Cell 2 Davide De Pretto (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Eddie Dunbar (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Felix Engelhardt (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Caleb Ewan (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Anders Foldager (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Dylan Groenewegen (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Michael Hepburn (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Christopher Juul-Jensen (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Michael Matthews (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Kelland O'Brien (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Luke Plapp (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Elmar Reinders (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Mauro Schmid (2026) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Campbell Stewart (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Max Walscheid (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Filippo Zana (2025)

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Albert Withen Philipsen (Tscherning Cycling Academy) Dario Cataldo (retires) Andrea Bagioli (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Julien Bernard (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Giulio Ciccone (2027) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Simone Consonni (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Tim Declercq (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Ryan Gibbons (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Daan Hoole (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Alex Kirsch (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Patrick Konrad (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Juan Pedro López (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Jonathan Milan (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Bauke Mollema (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Jacopo Mosca (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Thibau Nys (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Sam Oomen (2026) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Mads Pedersen (2025) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Quinn Simmons (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Mattias Skjelmose (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Toms Skujiņš (2026) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Jasper Stuyven (2025) Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Edward Theuns (2025) Row 22 - Cell 0 Row 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Mathias Vacek (2025) Row 23 - Cell 0 Row 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Otto Vergaerde (2025) Row 24 - Cell 0 Row 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Carlos Verona (2025) Row 25 - Cell 0 Row 25 - Cell 1 Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3

Movistar Team

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Jorge Arcas (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jon Barrenetxea (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Will Barta (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Carlos Canal (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Rémi Cavagna (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Davide Formolo (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Iván García Cortina (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Ruben Guerreiro (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Enric Mas (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Lorenzo Milesi (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Manlio Moro (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Gregor Mühlberger (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Mathias Norsgaard (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Nelson Oliveira (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Antonio Pedrero (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Iván Romeo (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Javier Romo (2025) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Einer Rubio (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Pelayo Sánchez (2025) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Gonzalo Serrano (2026)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Cesare Benedetti (retires) Roger Adrià (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Nico Denz (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Alexander Hajek (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Emil Herzog (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Jai Hindley (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Florian Lipowitz (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Filip Maciejuk (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Daniel Felipe Martínez (2027) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Ryan Mullen (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Primož Roglič (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Danny van Poppel (2027) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Frederik Wandahl (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Sam Welsford (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 3 Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3

Soudal-QuickStep

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Ayco Bastiaens (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Mattia Cattaneo (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Josef Černý (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Remco Evenepoel (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Gil Gelders (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Antoine Huby (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 James Knox (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Yves Lampaert (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Luke Lamperti (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Mikel Landa (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 William Junior Lecerf (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Paul Magnier (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Tim Merlier (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Pepijn Reinderink (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Pieter Serry (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Bert Van Lerberghe (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Ilan Van Wilder (2025) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Warre Vangheluwe (2025) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Mauri Vansevenant (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Louis Vervaeke (2025) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Jordi Warlop (2025)

Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Tobias Lund Andresen (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Romain Bardet (June 15, 2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Warren Barguil (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Patrick Bevin (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 John Degenkolb (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Matthew Dinham (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Patrick Eddy (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Alex Edmondson (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Nils Eekhoff (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Chris Hamilton (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Fabio Jakobsen (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Gijs Leemreize (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Enzo Leijnse (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Tim Naberman (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Oscar Onley (2027) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Max Poole (2027) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Timo Roosen (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Frank van den Broek (2026) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Casper van Uden (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Kevin Vermaerke (2025)

UAE Team Emirates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) Row 0 - Cell 2 João Almeida (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Igor Arrieta (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Juan Ayuso (2028) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Filippo Baroncini (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Mikkel Bjerg (2027) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Jan Christen (2028) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Isaac del Toro (2029) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Brandon McNulty (2027) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Juan Sebastián Molano (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 António Morgado (2027) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Ivo Oliveira (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Rui Oliveira (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Tadej Pogačar (2027) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Nils Politt (2026) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Pavel Sivakov (2026) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Marc Soler (2025) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Jay Vine (2027) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Tim Wellens (2025) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Adam Yates (2025) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 0 Row 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3

Visma-Lease a Bike

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Matthew Brennan (Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development) Row 0 - Cell 2 Edoardo Affini (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Tijmen Graat (Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development) Row 1 - Cell 2 Tiesj Benoot (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Menno Huising (Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development) Row 2 - Cell 2 Matthew Brennan (2027) Row 3 - Cell 0 Jørgen Nordhagen (Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development) Row 3 - Cell 2 Thomas Gloag (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Axel Zingle (Cofidis) Row 4 - Cell 2 Matteo Jorgenson (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Wilco Kelderman (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Per Strand Hagenes (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Olav Kooij (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Steven Kruijswijk (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Sepp Kuss (2027) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Christophe Laporte (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Bart Lemmen (2027) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Ben Tulett (2025) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Johannes Staune-Mittet (2026) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Cian Uijtdebroeks (2027) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Attila Valter (2025) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Wout van Aert (2026) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Dylan van Baarle (2025) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Loe van Belle (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Tosh Van der Sande (2025) Row 20 - Cell 0 Row 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Jonas Vingegaard (2028)

Women's WorldTour

Anna van der Breggen set to make a surprise comeback in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Ashleigh Moolman (retires) Row 0 - Cell 2 Lore De Schepper (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Justine Ghekiere (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Marthe Goossens (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Gaia Masetti (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Canyon-SRAM

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Zoe Bäckstedt (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Shari Bossuyt (2025) - suspended Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Justyna Czapla (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Soraya Paladin (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Alice Towers (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Cédrine Kerbaol (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

FDJ-SUEZ

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Grace Brown (retires) Nina Buijsman (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Léa Curinier (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Coralie Demay (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Eugénie Duval (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Vittoria Guazzini (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Amber Kraak (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Marie Le Net (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Lauren Molengraaf (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Évita Muzic (2027) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Alessia Vigilia (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Jade Wiel (2025)

Fenix-Deceuninck

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Xaydee Van Sinaey (Fenix-Deceuninck Development) Row 0 - Cell 2 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Millie Couzens (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Julie De Wilde (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Julie De Wilde (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Puck Pieterse (2027) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Pauliena Rooijakkers (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Christina Schweinberger (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Marthe Truyen (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Cecilia van Zuthem (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Human Powered Health

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Audrey Cordon-Ragot (retires) Giada Borghesi (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Alice Wood (retires) Ruth Edwards (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Romy Kasper (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Daria Pikulik (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Wiktoria Pikulik (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Katia Ragusa (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Lily Williams (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Marit Raaijmakers (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Lidl-Trek Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Elisa Balsamo (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Lucinda Brand (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Clara Copponi (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Lauretta Hanson (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Ava Holmgren (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Isabella Holmgren (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Lisa Klein (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Fleur Moors (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Gaia Realini (2027) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Izzy Sharp (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Shirin van Anrooij (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 elicity Wilson-Haffenden (2026)

Liv AlUla Jayco

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Mavi García (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Ella Wyllie (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Movistar Team Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Cat Ferguson (Shibden Hopetech Apex) Row 0 - Cell 2 Olivia Baril (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jelena Erić (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Sheyla Gutiérrez (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Liane Lippert (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Floortje Mackaij (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Sara Martín (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Mareille Meijering (2027) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Paula Patiño (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Laura Ruiz Pérez (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Lucía Ruiz Pérez (2026) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Arlenis Sierra (2026) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Claire Steels (2026)

Roland Cycling

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

SD Worx-Protime

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Anna van der Breggen Christine Majerus (retires) Mischa Bredewold (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Anna Shackley (retires) Femke Gerritse (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Lotte Kopecky (2028) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Marie Schreiber (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Lorena Wiebes (2028) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Blanka Vas (2027) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Silje Bader (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Francesca Barale (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Rachele Barbieri (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Pfeiffer Georgi (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Megan Jastrab (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Franziska Koch (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Charlotte Kool (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Josie Nelson (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Esmée Peperkamp (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Abi Smith (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Elise Uijen (2027) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Nienke Vinke (2026) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3

UAE Team ADQ

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Lara Gillespie (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Silvia Persico (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Dominika Włodarczyk (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Uno-X Mobility Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Katrine Aalerud (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Anniina Ahtosalo (2027) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Susanne Andersen (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Solbjørk Minke Anderson (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Elinor Barker (2027) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Teuntje Beekhuis (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Simone Boilard (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Anouska Koster (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Visma-Lease a Bike Women

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Carlijn Achtereekte (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Fem van Empel (2027) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Sophie von Berswordt (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Marianne Vos (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Row 4 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Men's ProTeams

Bingoal WB

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Julian Mertens (retires) Luca De Meester (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Ceriel Desal (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Louka Matthys (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Johan Meens (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Davide Persico (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tom Portsmouth (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Marco Tizza (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Jelle Vermoote (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Giacomo Villa (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Sasha Weemaes (2025)

Burgos-BH

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Mario Aparicio (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Sergio Geovani Chumil (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 David Delgado (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 José Manuel Díaz (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Eric Antonio Fagúndez (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 George Jackson (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Ander Okamika (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Sinuhé Fernández (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Javier Ibañez (Caja Rural-Alea) Row 0 - Cell 2 Julen Arriola-Bengoa (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Sebastian Berwick (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Samuel Fernández (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Jaume Guardeño (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Javier Ibañez (2026) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Iúri Leitão (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Guillermo Thomas Silva (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Gorka Sorarrain (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Equipo Kern Pharma

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Ibai Azanza (Equipo Finisher-Kern Pharma) Row 0 - Cell 2 Ibai Azanza (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Haimar Etxeberria (Equipo Finisher-Kern Pharma) Row 1 - Cell 2 Hugo Aznar (2026) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Unai Aznar (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Marc Brustenga (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Iñigo Elosegui (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Haimar Etxeberria (2027) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Jorge Gutiérrez (2026) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Unai Iribar (2025) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Pau Miquel (2026) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 José Félix Parra (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Antonio Jesús Soto (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Diego Uriarte (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Ibai Azurmendi (retires) Jon Aberasturi (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Luis Ángel Maté (retires) Nicolás Alustiza (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Mikel Bizkarra (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Víctor de la Parte (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Xabier Isasa (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Iker Mintegi (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Unai Zubeldia (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Row 7 - Cell 3 Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

Israel-Premier Tech

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Floris Van Tricht (Israel Premier Tech Academy) Rick Zabel (retires) Pascal Ackermann (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Dylan Teuns (Cofidis) George Bennett (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Joseph Blackmore (2026) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Chris Froome (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Derek Gee (2028) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Hugo Hofstetter (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Oded Kogut (2025) Row 7 - Cell 0 Row 7 - Cell 1 Row 7 - Cell 2 Krists Neilands (2026) Row 8 - Cell 0 Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Riley Pickrell (2025) Row 9 - Cell 0 Row 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Nadav Raisberg (2025) Row 10 - Cell 0 Row 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Matthew Riccitello (2025) Row 11 - Cell 0 Row 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Nick Schultz (2025) Row 12 - Cell 0 Row 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Riley Sheehan (2026) Row 13 - Cell 0 Row 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Jake Stewart (2025) Row 14 - Cell 0 Row 14 - Cell 1 Row 14 - Cell 2 Floris Van Tricht (2025) Row 15 - Cell 0 Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Ethan Vernon (2026) Row 16 - Cell 0 Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 Stephen Williams (2028) Row 17 - Cell 0 Row 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Michael Woods (2025) Row 18 - Cell 0 Row 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Corbin Strong (2026) Row 19 - Cell 0 Row 19 - Cell 1 Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3

Lotto Dstny