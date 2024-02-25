Lauren Stephens wins Clasica de Almeria
Cynisca Cycling rider beats Human Powered Health duo Yuliia Biriukova and Linda Zanetti
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) took the victory at the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday winning a two-up sprint ahead of runner-up Yuliia Biriukova (Human Powered Health).
Biriukova's teammate Linda Zanetti rounded out the podium in third place after winning a chase-group sprint at 9 seconds back.
The race offered the peloton a 102km race at Puebla de Vícar with three back-to-back ascents at Alto de Rio Chico, Alto de San Roque and Alto Aljibe de la Cruz before a coastal un-in to Puebla de Vícar.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1