Lauren Stephens wins Clasica de Almeria

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) took the victory at the Clasica de Almeria on Sunday winning a two-up sprint ahead of runner-up Yuliia Biriukova (Human Powered Health).

Biriukova's teammate Linda Zanetti rounded out the podium in third place after winning a chase-group sprint at 9 seconds back.

The race offered the peloton a 102km race at Puebla de Vícar with three back-to-back ascents at Alto de Rio Chico, Alto de San Roque and Alto Aljibe de la Cruz before a coastal un-in to Puebla de Vícar.

