Despite flooding, the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will go ahead in 2025

Race to take place as planned February 5-9, route changed due to flood damage

VALL D&#039;EBO, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 03: Brandon McNulty of The United States and Team UAE Emirates attacks during the 75th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024, Stage 4 a 175.2km stage from Teulada Moraira to Vall d&#039;Ebo 527m / Stage shortened by the organization to 160km / on February 03, 2024 in Vall d&#039;Ebo, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) solo on his way to victory on stage four of the 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Organisers have confirmed that the 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will go ahead after severe flooding in the area killed more than 200 people in the last month and affected hundreds of thousands of others.

The race, which has been used for many years as a form-finder for some of the world’s best men's general classification riders, is set to take place from the 5th to the 9th of February. 

Dan Challis