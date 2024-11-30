Despite flooding, the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will go ahead in 2025

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) solo on his way to victory on stage four of the 2024 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

Organisers have confirmed that the 2025 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana will go ahead after severe flooding in the area killed more than 200 people in the last month and affected hundreds of thousands of others.

The race, which has been used for many years as a form-finder for some of the world’s best men's general classification riders, is set to take place from the 5th to the 9th of February.

Brandon McNulty took an early season victory for UAE Team Emirates in the 2024 edition after winning solo on stage four up La Vall d'Ebo.

No comment has yet been made of the women's Setmana Ciclista Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana, which is put on by a separate organisation, scheduled for February 13-16.

“We want to confirm that the 76th Edition of our race is not in danger,” the race organisers said in a statement on social media .

“As we announced months ago, the VCV 2025 will take place from February 5 to 9 and we hope to count on your support in a very special edition due to the recent events in the Comunitat Valenciana.”

More than 12 inches of rain fell in the region on the 29th of October, damaging buildings, roads and other infrastructure. The warehouses owned by the race organisers were also flooded.

“The vast majority of the material we use for the organisation of the VCV has been rendered useless. In addition, a good part of the human team of the VCV organisation resides in the affected area , so they have also suffered the tragedy first hand with significant material and human losses,” the statement said.

With much of the route already in place at the time of the flood, the organisers may need to adapt due to the damage caused.

“It is true that some of the routes planned for this VCV 2025 pass through areas affected by the tragedy. At this time, we are working with the authorities to study the viability of these routes and, if necessary, propose some modification to the planned route to ensure the proper celebration of the VCV 2025.”