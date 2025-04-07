Six things the Tour of Flanders taught us about Paris-Roubaix

By , , published

How the strength of Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad and Movistar Women's aggressive tactics will affect the racing on Saturday and Sunday

Pogačar leads the group of favourites over the cobbles in Flanders
Pogačar leads the group of favourites over the cobbles in Flanders (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Holy Week is upon us, with the anticipation of Paris-Roubaix now bigger than ever after a barnstorming edition of the men's Tour of Flanders on Sunday, with all the main protagonists coming to the fore and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) eventually scorching his way to a famous solo victory and second title at De Ronde. 

In the women's race, we saw history as Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) kept her cool and survived all of the cobbled climbs she grew up riding on before outsprinting a top-tier trio of Liane Lippert (Movistar), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) to become the first woman ever to win De Ronde three times.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Women&#039;s flanders gallery

Self-inflating tyres, rare brands, and custom paint - Women's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery
Wörthersee Gravel 2025, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series

Geerike Schreurs and Magnus Bak Klaris sweep up Wörthersee UCI Gravel World Series round
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift podium

'The growth of women's cycling is an opportunity for all of us' - Zwift's director of women's cycling on Watch The Femmes movement and raising the tide for all

See more latest
Most Popular
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 109th Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Mens Elite a 269km one day race from Bruges to Oudenaarde UCIWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Sean Kelly's Classics Column: What Tadej Pogačar did in the Tour of Flanders was insane
If I ran the bike industry for a day, here's everything I'd change
Women&#039;s flanders gallery
Self-inflating tyres, rare brands, and custom paint - Women's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery
Tadej Pogacar&#039;s flanders bike
Gallery: Tadej Pogačar's Tour of Flanders winning Colnago V4Rs
Prototype wheels
Prototype wheels, unreleased tyres, and gravel tech for the road - Men's Tour of Flanders Tech Gallery
Orbea lotto custom bikes
Every Lotto rider is getting a custom paint job for Tour of Flanders, and here are five of them
En route to victory, Pogačar during his last appearance at the Tour of Flanders in 2023
How Tadej Pogačar racing the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix changes everything
A custom painted Orbea Orca aero bike
Respect and commitment - Orbea produces custom-painted MyO bikes to celebrate Team Lotto’s 40th anniversary
Elisa Longo Borghini ahead of Gent-Wevelgem
A changed rider, the same determination, and no more camping chairs – Elisa Longo Borghini 10 years on from her first Tour of Flanders victory
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 21 Sander De Pestel of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the feeding area during the 2nd Classic Var 2025 a 1549km one day race from Le Luc to Fayence on February 21 2025 in Fayence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Why nutrition is the new frontier in the performance of pro cyclists