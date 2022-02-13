Clásica de Almería 2022
Alexander Kristoff charges to victory at Clásica de AlmeríaNacer Bouhanni second in bunch sprint at Roquetas de Mar finish
Sénéchal steps in for Hodeg, Cavendish in Clasica AlmeriaFrenchman takes second after crash, mechanical take out sprinters
Giacomo Nizzolo wins Clásica de AlmeríaSénéchal and Laas round out the podium
Clásica de Almería 202213 February 2022 | Almeria | 1.Pro
Sénéchal steps in for Hodeg, Cavendish in Clasica Almeria
By Cyclingnews published
News Frenchman takes second after crash, mechanical take out sprinters
Clásica de Almería 2021 - Start list
By Cyclingnews published
Start List Official starters as of February 13, 2021
Clásica de Almería kicks off Spanish cycling season in unusual style
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Preview One-day Andalusian race likely to favour sprinters yet again
How to watch the Clásica de Almería – live TV and streaming
By Cyclingnews published
News Cavendish makes second Deceuninck-QuickStep debut in sprinter's one-day race
Mark Cavendish excited for 'special' second Deceuninck-QuickStep debut at Clásica de Almería
By Cyclingnews published
News Hodeg another sprint option in Deceuninck-QuickStep line-up
Clásica de Almería set to go ahead on February 14
By Cyclingnews published
One-day race is only Spanish event left on February calendar after recent cancellations
Mark Cavendish to make QuickStep return at Clásica de AlmeríaFormer winner on provisional start list that also includes Ackermann and Moschetti