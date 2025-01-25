António Morgado blasts to victory at the Gran Premio Castellón

UAE Team Emirates rider won from the front after joining the late attack of the race

António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) wins the Gran Premio Castellón - Ruta de la Cerámica
(Image credit: Getty Images)
António Morgado won the Gran Premio Castellón - Ruta de la Cerámica when taking the lead for the final kilometre and then holding off the remains of the late attack of the peloton on the finish. 

The contest near Valencia was the first men's race of the 2025 European season, while the women's European season began in Mallorca. 

