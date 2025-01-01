Men's WorldTour 2025 – Comprehensive team-by-team guide

A closer look at every squad in the top flight, from Alpecin-Deceuninck to XDS Astana

The 2024 Tour de France peloton
The 2024 Tour de France peloton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The off-season is over and the 2025 campaign is upon us. Who will punch above their weight? Who will struggle for results? And who will even be in the WorldTour in 2026?

Indeed, relegation is one of the themes of the season, as we enter the final phase of the three-year rolling ranking that will decide the attribution of men's WorldTour licences from 2026-2028.

