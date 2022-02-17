Volta ao Algarve 2022
Latest News from the Race
Jakobsen continues fast start to 2022 with familiar Volta ao Algarve winDutchman pays tribute to Evenepoel’s work in finale
Evenepoel: Time trial will deliver 'most damage' at Volta ao AlgarveBelgian helps tee up Jakobsen on opening day
Kristoff vents anger at Meeus after hitting spectators in Volta ao Algarve sprintNorwegian says he was 'moved into the barrier' but Meeus believes relegation was wrong decision as 'I didn't change line'
- 2022 Volta ao Algarve
- 2022 Volta ao Algarve map
- Volta ao Algarve past winners
- 2022 Volta ao Algarve start list
Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1
Volta ao Algarve stage 1 - As it happened
A train of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl riders delivered Fabio Jakobsen to the line in Lagos for the victory of stage 1 at the 2022 Volta ao Algarve. It was the third time he has finished with a sprint victory Lagos, each time taking the race leader's jersey.
With a tailwind blowing the reduced peloton along the straight boulevard next to the Atlantic Ocean, Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) was next across the finish line, followed by Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and then Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), but Meeus was later relegated to 32nd for bumping with Kristoff along the barriers. Coquard would take second and Kristoff third.
Stage 1 brought the peloton from Portimão to Lagos for 199km under sunny skies on the southern coast of Portugal. Crosswinds and two massive pileups created some splits in the peloton as they headed to fast finish, and it was all controlled by QuickStep-AlphaVinyl.
Date: February 16-20, 2022
Distance: 818.3km
How to watch: Join Cyclingnews for live coverage all five days, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
The Volta ao Algarve began in 1960 and is now a ProSeries stage race across Portugal from February 16 to 20. The race was moved to May last year during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Among the 25 teams taking the start in Portimão are 10 WorldTeams as well as 10 Continental teams from Portugal.
The route of 795.8 kilometres includes two sprint stages, two mountain stages and one individual time trial. Following a 332.2km race against the clock, the final champion will be crowned at Alto do Malhão.
Last year João Rodrigues of the Continental-level W52-FC Porto team took the overall victory. He is expected to be in contention again on the big climbs, but the field is much deeper this year.
The leading favourite for the race is the 2020 champion Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). He’ll face a bounty of talent and early-season spiritedness from Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Ethan Hayter, Geraint Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis), Joseph Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa-Samsic).
Volta ao Algarve 2022 route
Stage 1 goes inland from Portimão for 199.1km of undulating terrain to Nave for a sprint finish in Lagos. The second day is a climbing day of 182.4km that ends atop the Alto da Fóia (7.7km at 6.1 per cent). Stage 3 is the longest day, at 209.1 kilometres, with two fourth-category climbs and another sprinter’s finish in Faro.
The time trial from Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira on Saturday is a dozen kilometres longer than before, at 32.2km. It has one gradual climb in the centre, and then a few technical 90-degree turns near the finish.
It all comes down to the grand finale on the Alto do Malhão, which is tackled twice on stage 5. The ascents of Picota, Vermelhos and Alte are also on the route, but the short and sharp haul up the category 2 Malhão (2.6km at 9. Per cent) could define the outcome.
Volta ao Algarve 2022 stages
- Stage 1 - February 16, Portimão to Lagos, 199.1km
- Stage 2 - February 17, Albufeira to Fóia, Monchique, 182.4km
- Stage 3 - February 18, Almodôvar to Faro, 209.1km
- Stage 4 - February 19, Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira, 32.2km
- Stage 5 - February 20, Lagoa to Malhão, 173km
Volta ao Algarve 2022 teams
- Astana Qazaqstan
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Jumbo-Visma
- QuickStep-Alpha-Vinyl
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Human Powered Health
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- ABTF-Feirense
- Atum General-Tavira-AP Maria Nova Hotel
- Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé Concelho
- Efapel Cycling
- Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor
- Kelly-Simoldes-UDO
- LA Alumínios-Credibom-Marcos Car
- Rádio Popular-Paredes-Boavista
- Tavfer-Mortágua-Ovos Matinados
- W52-FC Porto
Volta ao Algarve 202216 February 2022 - 20 February 2022 | Algarve | 2.Pro
Stage 1 - Volta ao Algarve: Jakobsen wins stage 1 | Portimão - Lagos2022-02-16 199.1km
Stage 2 | Albufeira - Fóia, Monchique2022-02-17 182.4km
Stage 3 | Almodôvar - Faro2022-02-18 209.1km
Stage 4 | Vila Real de Santo António - Tavira2022-02-19 32.2km
Stage 5 | Lagoa - Malhão2022-02-20 173km
Jakobsen continues fast start to 2022 with familiar Volta ao Algarve win
By Barry Ryan published
News Dutchman pays tribute to Evenepoel’s work in finale
Evenepoel: Time trial will deliver 'most damage' at Volta ao Algarve
By Barry Ryan published
News Belgian helps tee up Jakobsen on opening day
Kristoff vents anger at Meeus after hitting spectators in Volta ao Algarve sprint
By Stephen Farrand, Barry Ryan published
News Norwegian says he was 'moved into the barrier' but Meeus believes relegation was wrong decision as 'I didn't change line'
McNulty: These days it's never too early to take a win
By Barry Ryan published
News American looks to continue fast start to 2022 at Volta ao Algarve
Strade Bianche the first goal of Tom Pidcock's all-action Spring
By Barry Ryan published
News Briton gets road season underway at the Volta ao Algarve
2022 Volta ao Algarve start list
By Cyclingnews published
Start list Official starters as of February 16, 2022
Evenepoel returns to scene of Volta ao Algarve triumph that was immortalised in stone
By Barry Ryan published
News Stage 4 time trial likely to prove pivotal in Portugal stage race
Pidcock, Thomas, Hayter lead Ineos Grenadiers at Volta ao Algarve
By Patrick Fletcher published
News British team name strong squad for five-stage race in Portugal
Volta ao Algarve - Preview
By Barry Ryan published
Preview Evenepoel takes top billing but McNulty, Thomas, Jakobsen and defending champion Rodrigues may steal some of the spotlight
