Volta ao Algarve 2022

Volta ao Algarve stage 1 - As it happened

A train of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl riders delivered Fabio Jakobsen to the line in Lagos for the victory of stage 1 at the 2022 Volta ao Algarve. It was the third time he has finished with a sprint victory Lagos, each time taking the race leader's jersey.

With a tailwind blowing the reduced peloton along the straight boulevard next to the Atlantic Ocean, Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) was next across the finish line, followed by Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and then Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), but Meeus was later relegated to 32nd for bumping with Kristoff along the barriers. Coquard would take second and Kristoff third.

Stage 1 brought the peloton from Portimão to Lagos for 199km under sunny skies on the southern coast of Portugal. Crosswinds and two massive pileups created some splits in the peloton as they headed to fast finish, and it was all controlled by QuickStep-AlphaVinyl.

Date: February 16-20, 2022

Distance: 818.3km

How to watch: Join Cyclingnews for live coverage all five days, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

The Volta ao Algarve began in 1960 and is now a ProSeries stage race across Portugal from February 16 to 20. The race was moved to May last year during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Among the 25 teams taking the start in Portimão are 10 WorldTeams as well as 10 Continental teams from Portugal.

The route of 795.8 kilometres includes two sprint stages, two mountain stages and one individual time trial. Following a 332.2km race against the clock, the final champion will be crowned at Alto do Malhão.

Last year João Rodrigues of the Continental-level W52-FC Porto team took the overall victory. He is expected to be in contention again on the big climbs, but the field is much deeper this year.

The leading favourite for the race is the 2020 champion Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). He’ll face a bounty of talent and early-season spiritedness from Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), David Gaudu and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Ethan Hayter, Geraint Thomas and Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis), Joseph Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan), Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), Tobias Foss (Jumbo-Visma) and Warren Barguil (Team Arkéa-Samsic).

Volta ao Algarve 2022 route

Stage 1 goes inland from Portimão for 199.1km of undulating terrain to Nave for a sprint finish in Lagos. The second day is a climbing day of 182.4km that ends atop the Alto da Fóia (7.7km at 6.1 per cent). Stage 3 is the longest day, at 209.1 kilometres, with two fourth-category climbs and another sprinter’s finish in Faro.

The time trial from Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira on Saturday is a dozen kilometres longer than before, at 32.2km. It has one gradual climb in the centre, and then a few technical 90-degree turns near the finish.

It all comes down to the grand finale on the Alto do Malhão, which is tackled twice on stage 5. The ascents of Picota, Vermelhos and Alte are also on the route, but the short and sharp haul up the category 2 Malhão (2.6km at 9. Per cent) could define the outcome.

Volta ao Algarve 2022 stages

Stage 1 - February 16, Portimão to Lagos, 199.1km

- February 16, Portimão to Lagos, 199.1km Stage 2 - February 17, Albufeira to Fóia, Monchique, 182.4km

- February 17, Albufeira to Fóia, Monchique, 182.4km Stage 3 - February 18, Almodôvar to Faro, 209.1km

- February 18, Almodôvar to Faro, 209.1km Stage 4 - February 19, Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira, 32.2km

- February 19, Vila Real de Santo António to Tavira, 32.2km Stage 5 - February 20, Lagoa to Malhão, 173km

