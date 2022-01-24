Challenge Mallorca 2020
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
UAE Team Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe, BikeExchange-Jayco lead Challenge Mallorca team list25 teams invited to first professional race of 2022 European season
-
Challenge Mallorca postponed due to coronavirus pandemicA blow to the start of the European season
-
Challenge Mallorca: Moschetti makes it two with victory in Trofeo PalmaItalian sprinter beats Ackermann to collect second victory of the week
Stages
-
Challenge Mallorca 202030 January 2020 - 2 February 2020 | Mallorca | 1.1
Latest Content on the Race
UAE Team Emirates, Bora-Hansgrohe, BikeExchange-Jayco lead Challenge Mallorca team list
By Stephen Farrand published
News 25 teams invited to first professional race of 2022 European season
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.