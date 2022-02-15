Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior 2022
Latest News from the Race
Riders give thumbs-up to Clásica Jaén, Spain's nod to Strade BiancheWellens, Swift and Lutsenko give high marks to the new gravel epic
From Alt Tour to Clásica Jaén: Morton back on the road bikeAustralian gets last-minute call up for Jaén after seven months off road bike, 'no reference points' for first road race of 2022
Lutsenko prevails on the gravel in Clásica JaénAstana riders overcomes mishaps, mechanicals en route to victory
Clásica Jaén Paraíso Interior 202214 February 2022 | Jaén
