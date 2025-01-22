Challenge Mallorca Femenina 2025 routes

A series of one-day Spanish races began for men in the 1990s, labelled Challenge Mallorca, and organisers added a women's series in 2024, Challenge Mallorca Femenina. The second edition will again offer three consecutive days of UCI 1.1 racing on the large Mediterranean island from January 25 to 27 - Trofeo Marratix-Felanitx, Trofeo Palma Femina and Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx.

Trofeo Marratix-Felanitx leads the trio of races on Saturday, for 129.1km between the inland communities, the terrain on the south-east of the island. The opening day has a pair of category 4 climbs on rolling roads, but is set up for sprinters with four intermediate sprints. 

