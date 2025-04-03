Tour of Flanders Women 2025 - Analysing the contenders

By published

Cyclingnews runs the ruler over the riders to watch at one of the most iconic one-day races of the season

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck)
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The second Monument of the calendar is upon us as the women's peloton faces the Tour of Flanders – the biggest and most iconic race on Belgian soil – to be held on Sunday, April 6.

Of the four Monuments offered in women's cycling, Tour of Flanders is the one most steeped in history, dating back to its inaugural edition in 2004, while the other three were more recently added to the calendar. Liège-Bastogne-Liège made its first appearance in 2017, creating the Ardennes Classics triple, then Paris-Roubaix hosted a women's inaugural edition in 2021 and Milan-San Remo revived its women's race in 2024.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
A blended image of Demi Vollering on the left and Wout van Aert on the right

'We are all human' – Demi Vollering defends Wout van Aert after Dwars door Vlaanderen defeat
Belgian Lotte Kopecky of SD Worx-Protime finishes second in the women elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling event, 128,5km from and to Waregem, Wednesday 02 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

‘A really tough moment’ – Lotte Kopecky needed to dig deep at Dwars door Vlaanderen
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 21 Sander De Pestel of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale competes in the feeding area during the 2nd Classic Var 2025 a 1549km one day race from Le Luc to Fayence on February 21 2025 in Fayence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images

Why nutrition is the new frontier in the performance of pro cyclists
See more latest
Most Popular
HARELBEKE BELGIUM MARCH 28 Race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck competes passing through the Oude Kwaremont cobblestones sector while fans cheer during the 68th E3 Saxo Bank Classic Harelbeke 2025 a 2088km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbeke UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Harelbeke Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Tour of Flanders 2025 contenders - Can anyone beat Tadej Pogačar?
Jasper Philipsen and Lorena Wiebes are among the Gent-Wevelgem 2025 favourites
Who will win Gent-Wevelgem 2025? Analysing the favourites
ALTO DA FOIA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 20: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, Stage 2 a 177.6km stage from Lagoa to Alto da Foia 869m on February 20, 2025 in Alto da Foia, Portugal. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
2025 Volta a Catalunya contenders: Primož Roglič against the world
Milan-San Remo Women 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky, Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering
Milan-San Remo Women 2025 contenders - Lotte Kopecky, Demi Vollering face off in revived Monument, but could a surprise winner take all?
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 16 LR Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla on second place race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 115th MilanoSanremo 2024 a 288km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 16 2024 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Milan-San Remo 2025 men's contenders – Pogačar and Van der Poel centre stage but spotlight could quickly swing
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 17 Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team LidlTrek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime during the 25th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2024 Womens Elite a 1405km one day race from Maccagno con Pino e Veddasca to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 17 2024 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2025 contenders – Vollering and Van der Breggen return to challenge sprinters
A collage of images of Juan Ayuso, Tom Pidcock and Mathieu van der Poel riding during races
Tirreno-Adriatico 2025 contenders – UAE Team Emirates-XRG can still dominate without Tadej Pogačar
SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 04: (L-R) Lotte Kopecky of Belgium on second place and the race winner Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx cross the finish line during the Eroica - 9th Strade Bianche 2023, Women&#039;s a 136km one day race from Siena to Siena 318m / #StradeBianche / on March 04, 2023 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Strade Bianche 2025 - Analysing the contenders
VALLE CASTELLANA, ITALY - MARCH 08: Jonas Vingegaard Hansen of Denmark and Team Visma-Lease A Bike attacks in the breakaway during the 59th Tirreno-Adriatico 2024, Stage 5 a 144km stage from Torricella Sicura to Valle Castellana 615m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2024 in Valle Castellana, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard heads up list of 2025 Paris-Nice contenders
Tom Pidcock and Demi Vollering
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contenders 2025

Latest on Cyclingnews