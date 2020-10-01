The best Oakley deals: save money on Oakley's range of sunglasses, helmets and accessories

Oakley sprung to life when James Janard started selling custom motorcycle grips out of the back of his car at motocross events. The rubber used on these grips was soft and tacky and maintained its purchase even in the wet, and it's still used on the earstocks of Oakley sunnies today.

Now the brand makes everything from sunglasses with a highly tuned lens, designed to help enhance colour and contrast in a given environment, to helmets and clothing too.

If you're unsure which Oakley's will be the best fit for you, head over our Oakley cycling sunglasses guide that lists the pros and cons of every model, or if you want to see what else's is out there and what to look for, check out our rundown of the best sunglasses for cycling.

If you're in the market for a new set of Oakley's keep scrolling because we've found the best deals available today.

Rei : Up to 64% off cycling and more in other categories

: Up to 64% off cycling and more in other categories Competitive Cyclist : Find your flow with 40% off framesets

: Find your flow with 40% off framesets Amazon : Whether you're a commuter or a time triallist, Amazon will have deals for you

: Whether you're a commuter or a time triallist, Amazon will have deals for you Jenson USA : Summer apparel clearance and 67% off helmets

: Summer apparel clearance and 67% off helmets Backcountry : Up to 50% off across their wide range of outdoor products

: Up to 50% off across their wide range of outdoor products ProBikeKit : Twin-pack tyre deals and up to 65% off in the warehouse sale

: Twin-pack tyre deals and up to 65% off in the warehouse sale Wiggle : 50% off Mavic and more

: 50% off Mavic and more Chain Reaction Cycles: An extra £10 on sale products over £75 with code MID2020

Best deals on Oakley sunglasses available today

Oakley Sutro Prizm | 30% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $166 | Now $116.20

Just as stylish on the bike as off, the Oakley Sutro has taken the cycling world by storm. With a big shield on the front, the O-Matter frame stays well out of your range of view, and the Unobtanium on the nose keeps them stuck to your face — even when your pouring with sweat. Grab a deal on the polished white with vented lens colourway. View Deal

Oakley Flight Jacket Prizm | 24% off at Wiggle

Was £185 | Now £139.99

While the 'frame on the bottom, not on the top,' style may not be for everyone's cup of tea, Oakely's Flight Jacket was the first place we saw the Advancer nose piece, designed to improve airflow behind the lens on hot, slow climbs. They still have all the features you'd expect on a pair of sunglasses with an 'O' on the ear stocks; with Prizm lenses, Unobtanium rubber on the nose piece and arms and an O-matter frame.View Deal

Oakley Radar EV Advancer | 30% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $203 | Now $142.10

If the Flight Jackets are a bit too avant-garde for your taste, but you like the idea of the Advancer nose piece you're in luck; Oakley now offers this fog-reducing feature on its uber-popular Radar EV — and they are on sale. There are two colours with reduced prices, the Sky frame with Prism Sapire lens, and Poseidon frame with Prizm Golf lens.View Deal

Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm| 26% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £175 | Now £130

Oakley's Jawbreaker utilizes what the brand calls Switchlock, which makes for simple and fingerprint-free lens changes. Surge ports throughout the frame keep air flowing on the inside to prevent fog and Unobtanium ear stocks and nose pads keep them securely mounted to your face. Matte Black and Retina Burn (neon yellow) frames are on sale, both with Prizm Road lensesView Deal

Oakley Radar EV| 46% off at Pro Bike Kit

Was £203.49| Now £111.49

Sometimes simple is best, and that exactly what the Oakley Radar EV offer. The simple blade sunnies see the frame raised above the nose piece to prevent it from entering your field of view, and the Prizm Road lenses are vented to stymie would-be condensation. The frames are made from O-Matter and the nose piece and ear stocks from Unobtanium. Better still, the Matte Black with Prizm Road lens currently has a whopping $92 off the list price. View Deal

Oakley Forager Prizm Polarized| 30% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $186 | Now $130.20

When you change out of your riding clothes, a stylish pair of casual sunglasses is a must-have, and Oakley applies all the tech it uses to protect your eyes on the bike into its everyday sunnies. The Forager frame sees colour enhancing Prizm Polarized lenses and a robust O-Matter frame that won't explode into a million pieces when you inevitably sit on them. View Deal

Best Oakley Helmet Deals

Oakley ARO3 helmet| 25% off at Moosejaw

Was $180 | Now $134.99

Built to maximise cooling, the ARO3 is Oakley's best-vented lid. With 12 large vents, Oakley has designed its helmets to play nice with its sunnies and the ARO3 sees an integrated eyewear dock. Inside you'll find a MIPS liner, X-Static antimicrobial padding, and a Boa retention system. The Black and Retina Burn colours are available at three-quarters of the price of the white and grey lids in most sizes. View Deal

Oakley ARO5 helmet| 35% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £198.99 | Now £128.99

If Aero is more your speed, the ARO5 which is currently 35% off might just be the ticket if you need a new brain bucket. With aggressive styling, the helmet opts for quality, not quantity; with only six vents, backed by deep channelling. The Boa retention system is designed not to interfere with the long ear stocks commonly found on Oakley sunnies, and the front vents feature an integrated eyewear dock. View Deal

Oakley ARO7 helmet| 50% off at Wiggle

Was £409 | Now £199.99

If you've been eyeing off a new TT helmet, the ARO7 is 50% off the RRP, if you have a medium or large-sized head. With a short rear profile, the helmet sees a MIPS liner, a Boa retention system and comes with two visors; Prizm Road and Clear. View Deal

Best deals on Oakley Clothing and Accessories

Oakley Aero Jersey | 25% off at Moosejaw

Was $160 | Now $119.99

Made from a four-way stretch fabric, Oakley's aero jersey sees articulated arms in a dimpled fabric to help you slice through the wind. The back, sides, and underarms are mesh to help your body dump heat, and three pockets on the back are plenty large enough for snacks layers, and tools. For the time being there is stock in every size, so act fast — especially if you wear size medium.View Deal

Oakley Endurance 2.0 Jersey | 59% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was $140 | Now $58

Based around a slightly more relaxed fit the Endurance 2.0 Jersey is made from a quick-drying material on the front and a mesh back panel to keep you cool and comfortable. The low cut neck prevents the zipper for choking you out, and the central rear pocket sees a DWR-treated fabric to protect your phone from rain and sweat.View Deal

Oakley Graphene Aero Jersey| 50% off direct from Oakley

Was $310 | Now $155

We've seen graphene added to all manner of cycling gear, and now Oakley has used the wonder material in its Graphene Aero Jersey. Developed with Directa Plus, the G+ Graphene technology is integrated into panels on the front and rear of the jersey and is said to suck heat away from your body. The sleeves are made with an aero fabric, and there are three standard pockets and a fourth zippered pocket for valuables. The best part, it's 50% off and there is stock in every size. View Deal

Check out out other deals roundups

Where to find even more cycling deals

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their cycling sale is ongoing and there are deals aplenty.

ProBikeKit often slashes prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Jenson USA is another USA-based retailer and always has thousands of offers available.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. There's always a sale, and you can currently get up to 64% off cycling products and even more in other categories.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, but its cycling offering is what's interesting to us, such as these Smith Optics Flywheel glasses on sale.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its sale, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

Seshday has up to 80% off in its sale. It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Topeak and more.

Moosejaw isn't a dedicated cycling retailer, but it sells a range of venerable brands. There's a heap of bikes on sale, including gravel, road, and electric commuting bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that also sells cycling products. You can save up to 60% on cycling gear, although they don't sell bikes.

Tree Fort Bikes has a range of road, gravel and mountain bikes on offer, including a number of bikes from Salsa, Surly and Giant.

Alchemy Bikes currently has its 'roll into summer sale' and with it comes $1000 off select bikes and $1500 off the ARKTOS 27.5.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list - even with the Walmart family buying Rapha. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with cycling deals.

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same cycling deals as well as an international audience.

Evans cycles is one of the oldest cycling retailers in the world, it is a British company that services the world via its online store. For even more deals, check out our Evans Cycles deals.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell, such as tablets for Zwift or Garmin computers.

Tredz is another British retailer with international delivery options and a range of great cycling deals.

Rutland Cycling is yet another British retailer that operates internationally.

Tweeks Cycles is more UK-focussed, but there are still some great deals worth checking out.

Hargroves Cycles is a retailer based in the UK and regularly discounts road and gravel bikes.

Cyclestore, one of the UK's lesser-known retailers, often has Specialized products at the best available price.

Leisure Lakes is another UK retailer. With 11 stores, it's a relatively well-known franchise, and will happily ship overseas.