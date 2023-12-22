Boxing Day bike sales UK: Today's top deals and where to find January sales online

The Boxing Day and January sales are always a good time to pick up a bargain. If you have your eye on some new kit for the coming season or your Christmas pocket money is going to be burning a hole in your pocket, there's often a cycling deal or bargain to be had.

We've done the hard work and rounded up a range of cycling deals for you below that we think offer good value at a competitive price. So whether you find yourself in a food coma, trying more and more creative ways of cooking with turkey or you are banging through the Festive 500 and already logging miles. Kick back and do some window shopping, you may find something you've been eyeing up all year.

Merry Christmas from the Cyclingnews festive deal hunters!

Looking for USA deals? Head over to our USA After-Christmas bike sales roundup

Best deals from the UK Boxing Day bike sales

Garmin Edge 130 Plus computer: £169.99 £118.90 at Amazon

30% off - The entry-level Garmin Edge 130 has 30% off on Amazon right now. If you are looking for your first computer or don't want too many bells and whistles this is a strong buy.

Castelli Gabba ROS jersey: £190 £76 at Wiggle

60% off - A jersey that needs a little introduction. The Gabba has been the name in foul weather jerseys for years and changed an industry. Currently 60% in orange and black versions.

Giro Empire SLX shoes: £319.99 £191.99 at ProBikeKit

£128 off - We really rate the Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes and at least one member of the CN tech team counts them amongst his favourite shoes. They are currently under £200 in the carbon black version.

Sportful Giara Jersey: £100 £33.59 at ProBikeKit

£66 off - We rate the Sportful Giara jersey and you can currently take advantage of the extra PBK sale code of EXTRA20 to grab it for under £35. A good quality jersey at a solid price in sizes S/M/L/XL

Assos Rain Cap: £35 £26 at Sigma Sports

26% off - Ever tried using a waterproof cap in the rain? It can increase on bike comfort and the Assos rain cap features in our best cycling caps guide.

Assos Mille GT C2 jersey: £95 £46 at Sigma Sports

52% off - Most of us have to wait until the sales to get ourselves some flash Assos kit. Here's your chance. The Mille GT C2 jersey has over 50% off in the black colour and in M and XL sizes.

Rapha Pro Team Sock: £20 £14 at Sigma Sports

30% off - We all like packet fresh socks ready for the new season. Treat yourself to some Rapha Pro Team socks in the black/white colourway. Available in M/L and XL sizes.

JLab Go Air Wireless Earphones: £29.99 £19.03 at Amazon

36% off - These solid little wireless earbuds are even better value. You get 5 hours of playtime from each earbud and an additional 15 from the charging case. They're 20% smaller than the JBud Air too, which is great if you've got smaller ears. Get them in white to get the best discount.

dhb Aeron Women's Thermal Jersey: £85 £30 at Wiggle

Up to 65% - Grab over 60% off dhb's women's thermal Aeron jersey in a range of colours and sizes perfect for keeping you warm as a top layer or under a thicker jacket.

dhb Flashlight thermal bib tights: £75.00 £45.00 at Wiggle

40% off - The Flashlight bib tights combine winter comfort an warmth with reflective prints. £45 is a good price for some good quality winter tights.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey: £220 £95 at Sigma Sports

Up to 57% off - If riding hard through winter is your preference, then the Perfetto RoS jacket is a great choice. It's a little tighter cut than the Alpha RoS jackets, so if you prefer a slightly looser fit, we'd suggest sizing up. It's available in five colours with at least 43% off.

Garmin Edge 530: £259.99 £179.99 at Amazon

31% off - The Edge 530 is a non-touchscreen version of the Edge 830, boasting the same impressive list of features such as mapping and connectivity to your sensors. It's been at this price a few times this year, so it's not a special price, but it's as cheap as we've seen it so far.

Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals: £239.00 £192.00

at Sigma Sports UK

20% off - The Speedplay Aero pedals give you an underside of the pedals covered by a plastic shield with aero dimples, designed to add aero gains. You sacrifice the double-sided entry of other Speedplay pedals in favour of a potential extra burst of speed.

GoPro Hero11 Black Mini

UK: £299.98 £249.99 at GoPro

33% off - The GoPro 11 mini packs a real punch but with a smaller, more compact design. If you want to wear your camera to capture POV footage this may be the model for you.

Pinnacle HC: £700.00 £210.00 at Evans Cycles

£490 off - Very similar in form and function to the new Zwift Hub and the Lifeline above, the Pinnacle HC is among the cheapest is impressively cheap for a direct-drive trainer. It's not the cheapest available right now, but it's a good alternative thanks to the large discount. It doesn't come with a cassette, though, so factor that into the costs.

Elite Direto XR-T: £829.99 £499.00

at Evans UK

40% off - Like the Elite Direto XR, the XR-T offers up to 2300 watts of resistance, the ability to simulate a 24% grade, and accuracy within 1.5%. The only difference between the XR and XR-T is that the 'T' comes with an 11-speed cassette fitted. At today's prices, you can get the XR and a separate cassette for less, but we've included this deal here just in case some of you want the simplicity of having it pre-installed.

Garmin Rally Upgrade Pedal: £469.99 £351.99 at Wiggle

From 25% off - Available in both Shimano and Look options, this allows riders who already have a single-sensing Rally power meter to upgrade to a dual-sensing version. ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to see instant and accurate power measurements on a compatible Garmin device. The Look option is 25% off, while Shimano is 9%.

Garmin Varia RTL515 rearview radar: £170.00 £129.00 at Sigma Sports

24% off - Garmin has a good offer on its rearview radar with a built-in taillight, which senses approaching traffic and alerts you via your cycling computer or smartwatch.

dhb Aeron Lab Carbon: £180 £30 at Wiggle

83% off - Save big on these carbon road shoes with double dial adjustment from dhb's Aeron range. The deal is available in the black or white colourways, with more size options in black.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £779.99 £502.02 at Amazon

36% Off - Down to its best-ever price, if you're looking to treat yourself to an absolutely feature-packed smartwatch, I don't think you'll find a better watch at this price (or a better price for this watch).

