There's only one week left in the Hunt Summer Sale: Now's the time to grab some of the best road wheels with huge savings of up to $500

The Hunt Summer Sale has discounts on some of the best road bike wheels with savings of up to 40%. Hunt is renowned for delivering a wide range of high-performance and competitively priced wheelsets – made even better right now with discounts which extend across the collection, including the best gravel wheels.

These are some of the biggest discounts I've seen from Hunt, and the UK-based brand is being extra generous to anyone purchasing with an additional 10% off when using the code 'MAKEMEMORIES' at checkout. So it makes these offers well worth grabbing fast if you're looking to upgrade your wheels.

Last year, in our Cyclingnews Member Exclusive 18-wheelset wind tunnel mega test we put some of the most drool-worthy wheels on the market to the ultimate test, and they included the Hunt Sub 50 Aero Limitless Carbon, now discounted by $500, plus the extra 10% on top, taking them down to a bargain $1,349.

Other standout deals are on my current favourite from Hunt – the Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheelset – which features the brand-patented Limitless technology with an ultra-wide and stable aero profile without the weight penalty, and at just 1,500g they compete on the grammage with more expensive competitors. With the additional 'MAKEMEMORIES' 10% discount, they are coming in at just $1,551.83.

I've selected a few of the best Hunt deals below, and with some marked up as limited stock, I'd suggest that if you have eyes on a particular wheelset, grab them fast as these offers also end on June 30.

Best Hunt road wheelset deals

Hunt 30 Carbon Disc : was $1,049 now $734.30 at Hunt Wheels Save 30% The Hunt 30 Carbon wheelset is an ultra-versatile wheel that shines when the terrain tilts up, but it's competent on any terrain, from smooth tarmac to moderate gravel. The 30mm wide and 30mm deep U-profile delivers great handling, reduces aerodynamic drag across multiple wind yaw-angles, and is aero-optimized for 25-35mm tires. Use code: 'MAKEMEMORIES' for an additional 10% discount.

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke: was $1,829 now $1,371.75 at Hunt Wheels Save 25% The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes to further reduce weight and increase lateral responsiveness. The wind tunnel is designed to be 25mm wide/32mm deep. The Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through the wind, saving seconds up and down. Use code: 'MAKEMEMORIES' for an additional 10% discount.

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL : was $799 now $599.25 at Hunt Wheels Save 25% The highlight of the Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL is its aerodynamically optimized alloy rims. Using the brand's years of wind tunnel research, Hunt claims they are one of the fastest alloy disc-brake wheelsets available. They also have updated Sprint SL hubs which reduce weight and give quick 7.5 degree engagement and reliability. Use code: 'MAKEMEMORIES' for an additional 10% discount.

An added incentive is the Hunt 60-Day Ride & Return policy – so you have plenty of riding time to try and test a wheelset, then keep it or return it for a full refund (or product swap).

Hunt also offers a three-year warranty, 'H_Care' lifetime replacement on all its carbon wheels (purchased for $99), and next-day US and UK shipping.

These are just a small selection of what Hunt has on sale currently. If you're after something specific or you're a multi-disciplined rider, they have equally fine wheel deals on some of the best gravel wheels around, like the 40 Carbon Gravel Race wheelset discounted from $1,449 to $1,159.20 – so it's worth checking out Hunt for more. Don't forget to use the code 'MAKEMEMORIES' for the extra 10% discount.