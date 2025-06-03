Grab a Father's Day deal on Garmin cycling tech, including the Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch with a huge $200 discount

The Garmin Fenix 8 represents the very best of the best when it comes to the best cycling watches. As Garmin's flagship multisport GPS smartwatch, it comes loaded with so many features, it's almost easier to list what it can't do than what it can. It also makes the Fenix 8 one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market.

With Father's Day just around the corner (the 15th of June in the US and UK in case you've forgotten), Garmin has launched its Father's Day Sale – with a rarely-seen reduction of $200, on the 43mm, 47mm and 51mm versions of the Garmin Fenix 8 in it various Amoled and Solar touchscreen options.

It takes the top-of-the-line Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled down to just $999.99, from the list price of $1,199.99, and that's the cheapest we've seen this year.

If you're feeling particularly generous and are looking for a cycling smartwatch gift this Father's Day or even contemplating an upgrade to your own cycling tech, this Garmin smartwatch deal is worth grabbing while you can.

If the Fenix 8 is a step too far, then most of the majority of the Garmin has discounts, including our selection as some of the best Garmin smartwatches – the Garmin Venu 3, reduced by $100 to just $349.99.

Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Garmin

Save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm) in the Garmin Father's Day Sale. The list of features on the Fenix 8 is impressive, including an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

Garmin is renowned for producing groundbreaking cycling tech, and the Garmin cycling range includes some of the best GPS bike computers, plus the best power meters, smart lights with rearview radar, and of course, smartwatches.

The Father's Day Garmin Sale also has reductions across most of the Garmin cycling range, including its premium cycling computer – the Garmin Edge 1050, reduced to $599.99, with a $100 reduction. The Varia RTL515 Radar Tail Light has a $50 off discount, and is a recommended rear light that has a clever radar function, which alerts you to traffic approaching from the rear.

The Garmin Father's Day Sale deals are US-based, but below our handy price checker will give you the best up-to-date pricing on the Garmin cycling tech, including the Fenix 8 Smartwatch in your territory.