Recommended reading

Grab a Father's Day deal on Garmin cycling tech, including the Garmin Fenix 8 smartwatch with a huge $200 discount

By published

If you're stuck for cycling-themed gift ideas for your dad or considering an upgrade to your fitness-tracking technology, these Garmin deals are well worth taking advantage of

The Garmin Fenix 8 comes with an all-new voice command feature
The Garmin Fenix 8 comes with a very interesting voice command feature (Image credit: Future)

The Garmin Fenix 8 represents the very best of the best when it comes to the best cycling watches. As Garmin's flagship multisport GPS smartwatch, it comes loaded with so many features, it's almost easier to list what it can't do than what it can. It also makes the Fenix 8 one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market.

With Father's Day just around the corner (the 15th of June in the US and UK in case you've forgotten), Garmin has launched its Father's Day Sale – with a rarely-seen reduction of $200, on the 43mm, 47mm and 51mm versions of the Garmin Fenix 8 in it various Amoled and Solar touchscreen options. 

$1,199.99 $999.99 at Garmin Save $200

Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Garmin
Save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 8 Amoled (51mm) in the Garmin Father's Day Sale. The list of features on the Fenix 8 is impressive, including an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.