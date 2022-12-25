Boxing Day bike sales UK: Today's top deals and where to find January sales online

The Boxing Day bike sales are a great way to get more for your money when spending your Christmas pocket money.

So that you can spend more time completing the Festive 500, or spending time with your family, we've done you a favour and hand-picked some of the best deals from the Boxing Day bike sales and outlined them below.

Should that not be enough, we've also taken a good gander at the retailers that are getting involved with the January sales, and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're up to; call it our belated Christmas gift to you.

At this time of year, it's not uncommon to feel the pinch of the purse strings, so don't overstretch yourself just because that shiny carbon bike has 50 per cent off, but if you've been on the hunt for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why pay full whack when you can save a stack?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best cycling deals in the Boxing Day bike sales, and be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any crackers.

Best deals from the UK Boxing Day bike sales

(opens in new tab) dhb windproof cycling gloves: £32.00 £10.00 at Wiggle

(opens in new tab)68% off - These dhb windproof cycling gloves are available for just £10 in all sizes in the boxing day sales. They feature a fleece inside and neoprene cuff, and for the money they are a bargain.

(opens in new tab) Muc off Stealth Tubeless Puncture Plugs: £40.00 £11.00 at Sigma Sport (opens in new tab)

73% off - The Muc Off Stealth plugs contain everything you need to plug and fix a tubeless tyre hole including 15 tyre plugs and a trimming tool, they fill hide away and double as bar end plugs. A handy way of keeping tubeless spares on the bike.

(opens in new tab) Endura XTRACT II: £62.00 £14.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

77% off - The Endura XTRACT II is currently on sale for just £16 in the red colour in the S/M size. This is a fantastic price for an entry-level helmet from an established brand.



(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Wireless Earphones: £29.99 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

47% off - At nearly half price, these solid little wireless earbuds are even better value. You get 5 hours of playtime from each earbud and an additional 15 from the charging case. They're 20% smaller than the JBud Air too, which is great if you've got smaller ears. Get them in white to get the best discount.

(opens in new tab) Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer: £40.00 £16.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

60% off - Designed with a high-tech polyester, the Craft Active Extreme base layer sits close to the skin, and wicks away sweat quickly whilst keeping you protected against cold air from the outside. It's available in five colours across all sizes.

(opens in new tab) SKS Bluemels mudguard Set: £42.00 £24.00 at Sigma Sport (opens in new tab)

43% off - If you've got this far into winter without mudguards and are tired of being soaked through, invest in some good quality SKS mudguards which currently have 43% off. SKS mudguards are made in Germany and the Bluemels are rattle free.

(opens in new tab) Bontrager Flare RT Rear Light: £50.00 £28.00 at Sigma Sport (opens in new tab)

44% off - One of the best bike lights that you can get to stick on the back of your bike, the Flare RT is said to be visible up to 2km away. I've personally been using one of these lights for the past three years and it's been faultless. It's been sprayed with road grime, gravel muck, and it's been through the washing machine and it's still going strong.

(opens in new tab) Rapha Pro Team Overshoes | 60% off (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)$55.00 | £32.00 | €47.00 | A$70.00

It could be time to grab a deal on the Rapha Pro Team overshoes which currently have 60% off in both colour options and S/M sizes. As temperatures start to dip a solid pair of overshoes can be a wardrobe staple.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron Women's Thermal Jersey: £85 £34 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

Up to 60% - Grab over 40% off dhb's women's thermal Aeron jersey in a range of colours and sizes perfect for keeping you warm as a top layer or under a thicker jacket.

(opens in new tab) JBL Tune 130NC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: £79.99 £44.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

43% off - With noise cancelling and up to 10 hours of battery life, these JBL earbuds are water and sweat resistant and recharge in 2 hours.

(opens in new tab) Castelli RoS 2 Overshoes: £90.00 £45.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

50% off - With a fleecy interior and waterproof outer, the Castelli RoS 2 overshoes are great for riding through the worst that winter can throw at us. With winter very much on the horizon, these won't hang around at this price.

(opens in new tab) dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight 2.0: £100.00 £50.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

50% off - The Roubaix tights are made using a soft fleecy interior and DWR coated for a water-resistant exterior. They use an Elastic Interface chamois pad for comfort and are made using environmentally friendly Bluesign approved fabrics.

(opens in new tab) Bontrager Specter WaveCel Helmet: £130.00 £53.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

59% off - Not only does the Specter helmet come with WaveCel tech to help protect you in a crash, but it also comes with Bontrager's crash replacement guarantee that will give you a free replacement if you do crash it in the first year of ownership. The deal applies to the red version in size small.

(opens in new tab) Continental GP5000 Twin Pack: £119.99 £71.49 at ProBikeKit (opens in new tab)

40% off - The GP5000 is one of the most renowned tyres on the market thanks to their high level of grip, low rolling resistance and impressive puncture protection. They're usually £60 each, but now you can have a pair of them in 25c for Just over £70.

(opens in new tab) Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey: £220 £95 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

Up to 57% off - If riding hard through winter is your preference, then the Perfetto RoS jacket is a great choice. It's a little tighter cut than the Alpha RoS jackets, so if you prefer a slightly looser fit, we'd suggest sizing up. It's available in five colours with at least 43% off.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 530: £259.99 £179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

31% off - The Edge 530 is a non-touchscreen version of the Edge 830, boasting the same impressive list of features such as mapping and connectivity to your sensors. It's been at this price a few times this year, so it's not a special price, but it's as cheap as we've seen it so far.

(opens in new tab) Fuji Dynamite 20: £379.99 £189.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

50% off - The Dynamite 20 gives younger kids an entry into mountain biking, with a suspension fork, 20" wheels and 6-speed Shimano Tourney shifting. The 2.1" Kenda Small Block 6 tyres are fast rolling but give plenty of grip on the trails.

(opens in new tab) Wahoo Speedplay Aero pedals: £239.00 £191.00

at Sigma Sports UK (opens in new tab)

20% off - The Speedplay Aero pedals give you an underside of the pedals covered by a plastic shield with aero dimples, designed to add aero gains. You sacrifice the double-sided entry of other Speedplay pedals in favour of a potential extra burst of speed.

(opens in new tab) Specialized S-Works Evade II ANGi MIPS: £250.00 £199.99 at Tredz (opens in new tab)

20% off - Specialized's range-topping model is currently discounted in select sizes and colourways. The aero-optimised lid is complete with an integrated ANGi crash sensor and features a myriad of other premium tech, making this a much sought-after item.

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero11 Black Mini

UK: £449.98 £299.98 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

33% off - The GoPro 11 mini packs a real punch but with a smaller, more compact design. If you want to wear your camera to capture POV footage this may be the model for you.

(opens in new tab) Pinnacle HC: £700.00 £299.99 at Evans Cycles (opens in new tab)

58% off - Very similar in form and function to the new Zwift Hub and the Lifeline above, the Pinnacle HC is among the cheapest is impressively cheap for a direct-drive trainer. It's not the cheapest available right now, but it's a good alternative thanks to the 58% discount. It doesn't come with a cassette, though, so factor that into the costs.

(opens in new tab) Shimano 105 R7000 Mechanical Groupset: £599.99 £299.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

50% off - The Shimano 105 groupset is available currently for £300 at Wiggle including cables. It's a mechanical groupset but if you want to upgrade or replace a groupset it offers brilliant performance for a fraction of the cost of more expensive groupsets. This is a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Vel 50 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc: £749.00 £399.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

47% off - Like the gravel wheels also featured here, the Vel 50 RL is already a budget-friendly carbon wheelset, and now they've been slapped with a 47% saving, they could be the race wheel upgrade you've been looking for.

(opens in new tab) Elite Direto XR-T: £829.99 £499.00

at Evans UK (opens in new tab)

40% off - Like the Elite Direto XR, the XR-T offers up to 2300 watts of resistance, the ability to simulate a 24% grade, and accuracy within 1.5%. The only difference between the XR and XR-T is that the 'T' comes with an 11-speed cassette fitted. At today's prices, you can get the XR and a separate cassette for less, but we've included this deal here just in case some of you want the simplicity of having it pre-installed.

(opens in new tab) Prime RR-50 Wheelset Bundle: £799.99 £449.99 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

43% off - We think there's a brilliant deal to be had here. For under £500 you can upgrade your bike with a carbon Prime wheelset, tubeless-ready Vittoria Corsa tyres and lifeline sealant. In the box, you will also get tubeless valves, QR skewers and brake pads. A carbon tubeless clincher wheelset, literally ready to roll.

Where can I find Boxing Day bike sales?

There are deals to be found at most stores in January, but to save you the effort of trawling the internet to find them, we've outlined a number of cycling retailers below.

(opens in new tab) ProBikeKit (opens in new tab) has a January sale with discounts on lights, wheels, shoes and more. Many of the best deals can be found above, but head over to PBK for even more.

(opens in new tab) Wiggle (opens in new tab) has kicked off its sale in style, with savings on components, accessories and more.

(opens in new tab) Chain Reaction Cycles (opens in new tab) is running a new year sale, offering discounts on everything from turbos to socks.

(opens in new tab) Sigma Sports (opens in new tab) has stores in West London and Rutland and also sells via its website. It's mainly focused on road cycling but also has a wide range of running, swimming, MTB and other gear, often at deep discounts.

(opens in new tab) Evans Cycles (opens in new tab) is offering up to 50% off clothing, as well as discounts on components this year.

(opens in new tab) Amazon (opens in new tab) has been running its January sales since a few days before Christmas, meaning late shoppers could get their gift buying done on a discount.

(opens in new tab) Tredz (opens in new tab) is pushing safety with a range of lights and high-vis clothing on offer.

(opens in new tab) Rutland Cycling (opens in new tab) has a range of deals on some of the best bike lights (opens in new tab) around.

(opens in new tab) Tweeks Cycles (opens in new tab) is offering up to 60% off in its January sales.

(opens in new tab) Hargroves Cycles (opens in new tab) has slashed the price on all sorts in its January sales.

(opens in new tab) Cyclestore (opens in new tab) is offering up to 30% off lights, bottles, and more, as well as discounts on Specialized and Giant accessories.

(opens in new tab) Leisure Lakes (opens in new tab) has savings on helmets, clothing and more.

(opens in new tab) Halfords (opens in new tab) isn't limited to cycling, but there's plenty to get excited about in the January sales.

(opens in new tab) Rapha (opens in new tab) is running its archive sale, in which you can find everything from road jackets and pro-level kit to caps.

